Reynolds repeats call for vaccinations, but makes no COVID policy changes

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds’ update to Iowans on the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday included more calls for Iowans to get vaccinated and recommendations for other steps Iowans can take to limit the deadly virus’ spread. But Reynolds did not announce any new policy changes, and she defended a new state law that prevents schools from requiring students to wear face masks.

“It’s obvious that vaccines are our best tool against countering COVID-19,” Reynolds said during a news conference at the Iowa Capitol. “So we want to reiterate to Iowans to get the information that you need, to research, (and) get a vaccine. It’s the best thing that you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones. We see that the data we’re collecting actually proves that out.”

After months of decline following the winter spike, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are once again surging in Iowa, and many other areas of the country. Both numbers are higher than they have been since January, which was the tail end of the pandemic’s worst and deadliest stretch.

Iowa is averaging nearly 1,500 new COVID-19 cases per day — 15 times the rate just two months ago. And 524 people are hospitalized for COVID-19, more than seven times as many as two months ago.