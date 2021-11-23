Reynolds signals return to normal with turkey pardon

“Our (vaccination) numbers continue to go up, so that’s positive. We’re seeing a lot of the pediatric vaccines are being administered, so we’re seeing families that are taking advantage of that,” Reynolds noted. “We have a good number of people who have had COVID that have natural immunity, and that’s part of the equation also. It’s something that they don’t like to talk about, but it is part of the equation. We just need to do it safely and responsibly. I’m proud of where our numbers are at, and we’re going to continue to make vaccines available and encourage people to get them if they want to.”

Reynolds said she also got a flu shot and encouraged Iowans to do the same, telling reporters “we were kind of isolated last year so we anticipate that this potentially could be a really bad flu year and so people should take advantage of the flu shots and make sure that they aren’t impacted from that.”

Flu activity in the state still is low, but health officials say cases have increased in the last week. Both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death from these viruses, according to state health officials.

