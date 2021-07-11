Reynolds would make ‘compelling’ VP candidate, Vander Plaats says

Vander Plaats is an influential figure in conservative Iowa politics. The Family Leader hosts myriad large-scale events that feature national Republican figures — like the one scheduled for July 16 in Des Moines, which will feature Pence and former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo — and his endorsed candidates won the 2008 (Mike Huckabee), 2012 (Rick Santorum) and 2016 (Ted Cruz) Republican Iowa caucuses.

Vander Plaats said he cannot predict whether Trump will run again in 2024, but he was more certain that if Trump does, it will not be with his former vice president as his running mate.

“I don’t think President Trump would offer that. I’m not so sure Mike Pence would accept that,” Vander Plaats said.

If Trump does not run, Vander Plaats said Republicans have a strong and deep pool of prospective candidates. Vander Plaats was particularly effusive in his praise of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“Right now you see a guy like Gov. Ron DeSantis out of Florida, a lot of people are looking at him a lot right now,” Vander Plaats said. “But what Trump is going to do, I don’t think anybody can predict. He’s going to do what he wants to do.”