Road closure in Page County set for Aug. 27

A portion of a road in Page County will be closed to through traffic on Friday, Aug. 27.

J.D. King Page County Engineer said 170th Street (J28) between Iowa Highway 48 and J Avenue (M56) would be closed to all traffic starting about 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 27. After the morning commuter traffic has cleared, he said a contract crew would apply a fog seal on the HMA pavement. This will be the second application of fog seal on J28.

King said traffic would be able to cross the pavement at the intermediate intersections, but thru traffic is not permitted. He said J28 should be reopened to all traffic by 4 p.m.

King asks that residents along the closed portion of J28 plan their travel with this single-day road closure in mind. He suggested that vehicles may need to be staged at the nearest intersection. King said ag product movements should be advanced or delayed.

To keep the paint from flaking off the newly sealed surface, King said the centerline marking of the pavement would be delayed by three to four weeks.

King requested consideration and patience as the department strives to improve the Page County road network.

The Page County Engineers office did not assign a detour route due to the short duration of the closure. If you have any questions or concerns about the roadwork, please contact the Page County Engineer’s Office at 712-542-2510.