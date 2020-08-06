Road repair in Fremont County on Iowa Highway 2 is projected to last several weeks.
A pavement milling and resurfacing project began Monday, Aug. 3, in Fremont County on Iowa Highway 2 between Fremont County Raod L-44 to U.S. 275. According to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Council Bluffs construction office, the project will be complete by early September, weather permitting.
According to a press release, the milling work will take approximately one week to complete. Once the milling work is completed, workers will make repairs along the centerline and then resurfacing work will begin. Flaggers and a pilot car will control traffic. Motorists should expect some delays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.