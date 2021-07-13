Roadwork begins on J64 in Page County

A maintenance project planned for J64 in Page County is anticipated to only last a few days.

On July 14, maintenance will begin on 310th Street (J64) west of Oak Avenue in Page County. Page County Engineer JD King said it would be a combined effort of a county road crew and a contractor. He said a drain tile would be installed alongside the concrete pavement as a first step in repairing the stretch of failed concrete pavement.

King said the road would remain open and the plan is to work on the westbound lane first and then the eastbound lane. He advised motorists to use another route for travel if possible and anticipated work will only last two days with good weather. If you must travel on this portion of J64, King asked that vehicles proceed slowly and pay attention to the crews.

“We request your consideration and patience as we work to improve Page County’s highway network,” said King in a press release.

If you have questions or concerns about this work, please contact the Engineer’s Office at 712-542-2510.