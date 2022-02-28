Robert S. Holmes Family Cancer Center to offer state-of-the-art oncology services

In November of 2021, a groundbreaking ceremony was held at Shenandoah Medical Center for the $10 million Robert S. Holmes Family Cancer Center. The new center will be 11,000 square feet, of which 8,000 square feet will be additional space and 3,000 square feet of renovated space.

Once the ground unthaws, the dirt work will begin on the state-of-the-art facility. Executive Director of Ancillary Services Eric Holste and Director of Oncology Jennifer Van Der Vliet said the goal is to have the linear accelerator used for radiation therapy services operational by December of this year with an official completion date of the remainder of the expansion in the spring of 2023.

Holste said the linear accelerator would be the largest part of the equipment cost coming in at about $2.6 million. He estimated the construction portion of the project would come in at around $7.3 million. However, he said the cost of supplies is ever-changing right now. The city of Shenandoah was able to assist SMC with a “bond conduit,” which extends a tax-exempt status to local non-profits.

Holste and Van Der Vliet said the expansion would include a new state-of-the-art linear accelerator used for radiation therapy services along with a new vault for this piece of equipment. It will also include a new infusion center and a private entrance, check-in and waiting room for oncology patients.

“Our current infusion center is pretty small,” said Van Der Vliet. “We will be expanding, and part of the new addition is a new infusion center with a lot of natural light.”

Van Der Vliet said the new infusion center would have space for about 11 patients at a time, compared to the one-room they currently have. She said having a private entrance with a waiting room and check-in specifically for oncology patients is vital to help keep them separate from the general population coming into the clinic that may be sick.

“We want to keep them as healthy as we can,” said Van Der Vliet.

Holste said that radiation oncology and medical oncology doctors must alternate days due to a lack of space. With the expansion, the center will be able to overlap those services on the same day. He added that the new cancer center would have a dedicated hallway for medical oncology and radiation oncology patients.

Holste said another service that will be available to patients in the new center is oncology rehabilitation.

“Oncology rehab is kind of an up-and-coming thing,” said Holste, “So whether that be lymphodema management, or just general deconditioning from a treatment or a lot of time balance issues pop up with chemotherapy. We’ll have therapists that can come right into the oncology space and not have to potentially expose the immunocompromised patients to more risk out in the general population to receive therapy services.”

Radiation Therapy services were offered at SMC beginning in 1993 through Nebraska Medicine, and infusion therapy was added in 2010. Holste said SMC took ownership of the radiation oncology department from UNMC in July of 2020. He said they continued to partner with the oncology department at UNMC with the same physicians and care planning. He said basically, the only thing that changed was the ownership of the equipment.

“But it wasn’t long after that we started to investigate the need to replace the linear accelerator,” said Holste. “The one that we have right now still does the job, but as things in medicine always evolve were now planning to have the state-of-the-art linear accelerator you would get if you went to the Buffet Center in Omaha or University of Iowa Medical Center or Jenny Ed. We’ll have the top-of-the-line linear accelerator.”

In September of 2020, Holste said SMC was approached by a medical oncologist, Dr. Rolando Breier, to see if they were interested in bringing on a full-time medical oncologist of their own.

“He’s been a wonderful asset to all of southwest Iowa,” said Holste.

Holste said everything fast-tracked from there, and it was decided it would be the perfect time to look at an expansion where SMC could offer world-class oncology services for its patients in southwest Iowa with the goal of being able to provide quality cancer care close to home.

Van Der Vliet said having services close to home is vital for oncology patients and helps them keep their independence if they can drive themselves to appointments. She said having care nearby is more convenient for family members and friends bringing patients to appointments.

“In a rural community or rural setting like were in, it is so important to be able to take care of our population locally if were able,” said Van Der Vliet.

Other state-of-the-art cancer treatments centers are located about an hour away from Shenandoah, and while that may not sound that far, it can be for oncology patients.

“Radiation treatments are given Monday through Friday for up to 45 treatments,” said Van Der Vliet. “So up to eight or nine weeks. That’s a really big commitment for a patient to come in for services. Especially if we weren’t here, someone would have to drive an extra 60 or 70 miles a day for that length of time. It really is hard on the patients because cancer treatment one of the main side effects is fatigue and then add a couple hours of driving on a day that really is an additional barrier for those patients.”

“We’re just really excited to offer this for our patients,” said Van Der Viet. “Being in a rural community and a critical access hospital were really fortunate to be able to offer radiation and infusion services in the same hospital.”

Holste said the cancer center project will utilize several of the ancillary departments within the hospital. Patients will have the opportunity to take advantage of 3D mammography, low dose CT for lung cancer screening, needle/ultrasound guided biopsies to name a few at SMC.

“We also think it pairs very well with our Women’s Center,” said Holste.

Holste said things are often caught during preventative screenings when something abnormal shows up.

“It’s always a blessing when we can catch those things, and now it’s a blessing we can treat those right here with a full swath of all oncology care,” said Holste.

Holste acknowledged there are other great oncology and infusion centers across southwest Iowa. Still, it is vital to southwest Iowa that complete oncology services will now be offered at the Robert S. Holmes Cancer Center.

Holste said SMC had received around $1.2 million in donations for the cancer treatment center, with the Holmes family being the lead donor.

“This lead donor is very passionate about this new local cancer center as Robert ‘Bob’ Holmes was a patient at SMC and worked with staff in our Oncology Department when he was personally going through his treatment,” said SMC Marketing/Foundation Director Ryan Spiegel.

The donations received for the new center have come from private donors, grant money received, business donations and contributions from SMC staff. Holste said they continue to hold donor campaigns and a donor breakfast regularly.

“It’s just been a really humbling experience once these donations have started coming in,” said Van Der Vliet. “Seeing the community support and some people have added letters about family members and the care they received in the past by the oncology center.”

Van Der Vliet said it had touched so many at SMC to see their impact in the community.