Rodeo Parade Committee begins planning

The Sidney Rodeo Parade Committee began planning work for the year at a meeting held at City Hall Feb. 23.
The Rodeo Parade will be held at 4 p.m. on Aug. 7 this year. Entry forms for the parade will be due on July 1. Rodeo Parade Committee Chairman Ken Brown noted that this will be the 98th Annual Rodeo, fast approaching the centennial.
Brown and other committee members Martha Brown and Sherry Bohlen talked about having a parade entry contest this year, saying any western theme would work. Brown said this year they would have to make sure each parade entry was numbered, for judging and announcement purposes. They considered a contest for best float and one for decorated cars, but decided to go with just the floats for this year.
After further discussion, the group decided they would try to get Sidney businesses to decorate for Rodeo week and have a window contest. This could also work as a fundraiser, with each business paying a small fee like $5 to enter the contest, and voting taking place by placing a dollar in the jar at the business with the best window decoration. The money in the jars would also go to the parade budget. Bohlen suggested the businesses be given a deadline to have their decorations done, and have the jars in each participating business all of rodeo week. Those jars could be collected at the end of the day on Friday and the winner determined by the most money collected. That winner could then be announced Saturday at the parade.
Bohlen suggested a map of business participants could be drawn up so people would know where to look and vote. Those maps could be placed in Caseys and Penn Drug and City Hall, and possibly shared on social media.
The group debated how they would reward the window decoration winner, tentatively agreeing to a plaque that could list the winner, or even a “travelling trophy” plaque listing each year’s winners and held by that winner until the next year.
Group members questioned whether Bart Bartholomew would be likely to want to announce the parade again this year. It was decided to ask him, but be thinking of alternatives in case he was not interested. Kent Larsen helped with announcing last year, but the committee members said they knew he had a lot on his plate, too. Bohlen mentioned she still had some trouble hearing parade announcements last year, and the group discussed the possibility of somehow transmitting them over an FM radio station.
They talked about the rain last year and the need to have canopies or some kind of protection for the announcers and equipment in case of rain again this year.
Brown said he definitely wanted to line up more volunteers this year. He said he had about 6 volunteers during the parade last year and would like to at least double that number. Volunteers are needed at the corners of the square to monitor flow of the parade, they are needed at the parade line up location to help organize the order and start. Volunteers are needed to help with the sound system, so Brown could be freed up to travel from spot to spot trouble-shooting issues.
As always, volunteers are needed for cleanup behind the many horses that are in the parade every year. Brown said they had been very lucky to have volunteers for this duty in the past, but it would be nice to have at least two teams doing this work during the parade. The group debated whether they should offer a small amount of pay for this particular job, due to its nature.
The group talked about entries they were sure would be in the parade again this year, including the Sidney Marching Band and the bagpipes group. It was agreed they would try to get the Condors Drill Team of Omaha back down. Brown will visit with representatives of the VFW, National Guard, Eagles Club and Boy Scouts about attending.
The committee talked about the need to close off the square for the parade, preventing traffic. As it did last year, needs of businesses on the square came up, with the group trying to define the length of the closure and alternative access for businesses that would remain open. They agreed they likely needed to close the square from 3 to 6 p.m., but Brown advised them the Sidney Rodeo Day event should be happening that day, too, and those organizers may be seeking a longer closure.
In other business, the committee:
• talked about whether the parade should be moved back to Tuesday in future years, like it used to be;
• discussed the parade budget and ways to make money to help pay for this project, including grants and sponsorship levels;
• agreed they would not have specific parking at the rodeo grounds or a shuttle bus this year, as they weren’t used last year;
• agreed Bohlen would start looking for sponsors, and
• agreed Brown would request a parade permit and street closure permit at the next city council meeting.
The committee meets next at 7 p.m. on March 30.