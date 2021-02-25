Rodeo Parade Committee begins planning

Bohlen suggested a map of business participants could be drawn up so people would know where to look and vote. Those maps could be placed in Caseys and Penn Drug and City Hall, and possibly shared on social media.

The group debated how they would reward the window decoration winner, tentatively agreeing to a plaque that could list the winner, or even a “travelling trophy” plaque listing each year’s winners and held by that winner until the next year.

Group members questioned whether Bart Bartholomew would be likely to want to announce the parade again this year. It was decided to ask him, but be thinking of alternatives in case he was not interested. Kent Larsen helped with announcing last year, but the committee members said they knew he had a lot on his plate, too. Bohlen mentioned she still had some trouble hearing parade announcements last year, and the group discussed the possibility of somehow transmitting them over an FM radio station.

They talked about the rain last year and the need to have canopies or some kind of protection for the announcers and equipment in case of rain again this year.