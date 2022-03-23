Rolling down Skateland’s memory lane

Over the years, the Skateland roller rink was the social event of the weekend. For some, it was their second home. Young kids racing around the floor, teenagers hanging out with friends socializing and heading out for the moonlight skate, young and older adults who fine-tuned their skating skills could be seen skating the two-step, waltz, or even backward. To Marcia Goodrich-Volker and MaryAnn Goodrich-Keep, skating was what they knew, and Skateland is where they grew up. Everyone who came through the Skateland roller rink door was their skating family.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and schools closed in March of 2020 in Iowa, Skateland closed too.

“Each month, I thought ‘we can open again,’” Marcia said. “’This is going to go away.’”

But Marcia said the longer Skateland remained closed, the more difficult it became to see it reopening.

“We could not have curbside service; we couldn’t have social distancing,” said Marcia.

Marcia said they tried to figure out how they could open back up, but couldn’t. Even though they were closed, the bills, insurance and taxes still had to be paid. The longer Skateland’s doors remained shuttered, the family was faced with the reality that the rink would not reopen, and they had to make the difficult decision to sell the building and the property it sat on.

Marcia and MaryAnn said if it weren’t for the pandemic, they would not have closed Skateland, and it was a very difficult decision to sell the property.

Marcia, MaryAnn, Matthew (Marcia’s son), and Scott Keep (MaryAnn’s husband) had talked about how they would have liked to have celebrated Skateland.

“If ever we were going to close, I would have had a huge party and had everybody come and skate,” said Marcia. “It gives me chills. It would have been the most gigantic memorable party to end on.”

But for insurance purposes, Marcia said she could not reopen the rink for skating, not even for one night to throw a big bash. Instead, Marcia, MaryAnn, Matthew and Scott opened the rink up several weekends in a row for people to come in and take one more look around, share their memories, shed some tears and purchase keepsakes.

Both Marcia and MaryAnn said clearing out the “years of treasures from the buildings” full of memories and history had been very emotional. On a positive note, though, they said they have good memories and forged many friendships. Everyone that came through the turnstile will remain their skating family.

Skateland roller rink was built in 1950 by Thomas W. Maxwell, the grandfather of Marcia and MaryAnn, as a wedding gift for their parents, Merton “Gabby” and Mildred “Millie” Goodrich. Maxwell also ran a Kaiser-Frazer car dealership on the lot where Skateland was built on Highway 59 in Shenandoah. Marcia said the family’s skating history didn’t start there, though, as Maxwell purchased Porters Lake recreation area that included a skating rink in 1923 from his uncle John Porter. Located off Highway 48 between Shenandoah and Essex, Porters Lake recreation area would draw people to southwest Iowa.

“So really, our family has been involved in skating over 100 years,” said MaryAnn.

From the day Skateland opened, it became a big part of Gabby and Millie’s life.

“It was a weekend commitment for my parents for 72 years,” said MaryAnn. “That truly was their life.”

Marcia and MaryAnn said they don’t remember their parents missing a night, and MaryAnn said she even remembers the story of the night she was born in 1957. Instead of closing the rink, MaryAnn said Gabby asked a friend who helped out, Bud Benefiel, from Hamburg to run the rink while he went to the hospital to meet his newborn daughter.

“Dad just said run the rink, and out he came to see me,” said MaryAnn.

Many described the atmosphere at Skateland as inviting. Upon entering the skating rink, you were greeted by Millie sitting at the door, taking money and calling out the sizes of skates. If you had gum in your mouth, you removed it and stuck it on the styrofoam head that sat on the counter, and as you passed through the turnstile, she would tell you to have a good night skating.

Gabby could be seen behind the counter pulling the skates off the shelves and checking the wheels before handing them over to the skaters. As the night got rolling, Gabby would take his place at the microphone and keep the music playing. He would announce over the microphone when it was time for the moonlight skate, all skate, limbo, the dice game, hokie pokie, or someone’s birthday, followed by the Happy Birthday song.

MaryAnn said she remembers her dad always saying, “clear the floor and sloooooowwwww down.”

Each night would end with Gabby asking everyone to clear the floor, take their roller skates off, and announce, “that’s all there is for tonight.” Some referred to him as the “ring leader” and said he controlled the rink and how the night flowed.

Gabby could be described as stern and stringent on the rules, but he wanted to keep everybody safe. He was said to be direct but very fair and looked out for everyone. Gabby and Millie had everyone’s respect, and Marcia said her parents cared about everyone that came to skate in their rink and truly enjoyed and cherished the lasting friendships they made over the years.

“I think they truly loved all those kids,” said Marcia.

Marcia said when Gabby and Millie passed away, among the many stories told were her parents giving kids their first pair of skates that couldn’t afford a pair or letting them skate for free if they didn’t have the money to get in the rink.

Marcia said her dad always had strict rules inside the rink, and he expected them to be followed. You would often see him shaking his forefinger at someone that had gotten in trouble.

“There’s a lot of people that laugh and joke and say ya I got kicked out by Gabby,” laughed Marcia. But she said they didn’t hold any ill will, and they would usually say, “I should have gotten kicked out.”

“We have a trophy that Marcia took to the historical society that said thank you for raising us Millie and Gabby,” said MaryAnn.

Skateland was a significant part of Shenandoah and Marcia, MaryAnn and Matthew chose special items as they were looking through all the memories in the buildings and donated them to the Shenandoah Historical Museum for a display. The family would also welcome the community to share their memories of Skateland with them through Facebook.

MaryAnn said Skateland was the “first taste of freedom for youth.” She said parents could drop off their kids at Skateland and know they would be safe and that Gabby and Millie would watch out for them. They also knew Gabby wouldn’t let the kids leave until he knew their parents were there to pick them up. You would see Gabby in the parking lot watching to make sure all the kids were safe and picked up at the end of the night. When Marcia and MaryAnn were young, they can remember their parents giving kids a ride home after skating was closed to make sure they got home safely if they had walked there that night.

“It was freedom for them to go and be outside school and explore with friends and be social for two or three hours,” said MaryAnn.

Many couples met at Skateland, and some even took the relationships as far as marriage. Marcia said it gives her goosebumps to think about how those people may have never met if it wasn’t for Skateland.

As soon as they could walk, Marcia and MaryAnn were on the skating floor. While cleaning out the buildings and getting ready for the pending sale, the sisters ran across MaryAnn’s first pair of skates, a pair of hard leather baby shoes that their dad had mounted wheels on.

Marcia said she could remember people grabbing their hands when they were young and going out on the skate floor. She said she didn’t even know who they were half the time, but everyone was their skating family.

As the girls got older, they could remember the birthday, church and New Year’s Eve parties their parents would have at the skating rink. They said the New Year’s Eve parties were the highlight of the year because they got to stay out late. Marcia said all the couples would stop where they were on the floor at midnight for a kiss. But she said that was the only time Gabby and Millie would allow kissing. “Otherwise, it was off-limits,” said Marcia.

Marcia said the New Year’s Eve parties would last until a little after midnight, and she remembers her parents cleaning up all the confetti. Millie might take the girls home some nights after skating parties while Gabby cleaned up, but other nights, the girls remember falling asleep on the couches while their parents cleaned.

Marcia and MaryAnn said their best birthday parties were held at the skating rink because they could invite the entire class. MaryAnn said she could remember being envied by their friends because they were allowed to go behind the counter and get snacks for free. But having their parent as the owners had its drawback as well. The sisters remember not being allowed to skate backward with a boy on the moonlight skate because their “mom and dad saw everything.”

Other fun memories at Skateland for the sisters were sock hops, retro horse and tub races, pom poms on the skates, shoot the duck where skaters would squat down and stick one foot out until the whistle blew, and the movie screen on the wall where kids would watch movies while sitting on the skate floor.

MaryAnn said she even got her first set of stitches after falling at Skateland. She remembers her mom taking her to the hospital to get sewed up, and then back to the rink she went to skate some more.

“Most people would go home,” said MaryAnn. “She had to bring me back because she was open.”

Some of the favorite snacks from the concession counter over the years were snowcones, cotton candy, pickle cubes and blue whales.

With no social media growing up, MaryAnn said she and Marcia would wait anxiously to see which friends would show up for skating each night. Along with the COVID-19 pandemic, MaryAnn feels social media and technology impacted the success of the skating rink.

Marcia and MaryAnn have seen a lot of changes through the years. When the rink first opened, live music was played on an organ. Then came the 45 records until the CD player was installed. MaryAnn said she remembers watching the teenage girls wrap, spray and tease their hair in the bathroom and apply makeup in the 60s. Then in the later years, the crowd that came to the rink tended to be younger.

The sisters remember many people always willing to help out over the years Bud Benefiel, Randy Messenger, Roger Cox, Brenda Haynie and Jim and Kenith Rowe, to name a few. They said so many people were willing to lend a helping hand that they couldn’t even begin to list them all but are thankful for each one of them.

One of those people was Harvey Pelster of Imogene. Harvey and his wife Elizabeth met at Porters Lake on the swinging bridge and knew Gabby and Millie well. For close to 40 years, Harvey would glide over the floor at Skateland, keeping everyone in line out on the skate floor. He wore a whistle around his neck that he blew quite often and kept the skaters moving in the right direction and out of the center of the floor. But you would also see him taking the time to teach kids how to skate backward. Good-natured by heart, he loved kids and enjoyed the weekends at Skateland. Harvey was described as a smooth and elegant skater that made skating look oh so easy.

Julie Herold, daughter of Harvey, said her favorite memory is skating the waltz with her dad. As a kid she remembers the siblings loading into their 1975 station wagon and picking up other kids in Imogene, and her dad would bring everyone into Skatelad on the weekends.

Julie said her dad skated out on the floor for the last time at age 81 before passing away in March of 2016. She took the whistle he always wore around his neck and blew it one last time out on the floor when Marcia and MaryAnn opened up the rink for the community to say their final goodbyes.

Harvey’s grandson Steve Pelster remembers seeing his grandpa skating with one leg in the air and both arms stretched out. While out on the floor, he said his grandpa didn’t allow any horseplay. Steve said his earliest memories of Skateland include Millie sitting at the door.

“She’d say how ya doing, I’m glad you’re here,” said Steve. “Then she’d ask you what size skate you wore, and she’d yell it back, boy five, and then you’d give her your money, and she’d say have a nice night skating, and you’d walk through and get your skates.”

Gabby passed away in 2005 and Millie in 2013. Marcia said they hadn’t really discussed the future of Skateland until both of their parents passed and then, as a family, decided to keep it open. Marcia said she, MaryAnn and Mathew had run the rink for the past 10 years but said her mom was “definitely the boss clear till she passed at 93.” Millie skated out on the floor for the last time at age 83.

MaryAnn said Marcia had made some updates to the rink and added fun things for the kids like blackout skating with glow sticks and at the end of the night letting kids go out on the floor without skates and dance.

“I’ll be honest,” said MaryAnn. “Me being up here (in Omaha, Nebraska) the last 30 something years, Marcia ran this rink. She ran it to keep it open to give kids in Shenandoah a place to go.”

Marcia described herself as a mentor to the kids that came to Skateland. A lot of them she knew from being a teacher.

“I think there was respect there, and they knew I was genuine, I hope,” said Marcia. “Because I truly care about them.”

Marcia and MaryAnn said they both have a passion for education that they believe stems from their time at Skateland, where they learned to love children and respect others. Marcia now retired, taught in the Shenandoah Community School District for 33 years, and MaryAnn taught in Shenandoah for 10 years before finishing her career in Springfield, Nebraska, at Plattview Junior High. Marcia and MaryAnn were awarded the Friend of Education award two years ago during the Education Foundation Banquet. Both said it was a huge honor, and their parents would have been elated.

Marcia said Skateland roller rink was one of the longest-standing members of the Roller Skating Rink Operators of America (RSROA), a national network of skating rinks all over the country. The National Roller Skating Hall of Fame is located in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Marcia and MaryAnn are honored to have shared 72 years of skating at Skateland and are honored that their family has been a skating family for 100 years. “We cherish the generations of skaters and celebrations,” said MaryAnn.

“It’s going to be tough,” said Marcia. “The tears are not over yet. I know I run into people, and they say you’re done now. I’m not really done. It will probably be emotional forever.”

As MaryAnn and Marcia roll into the next chapter of their lives, retirement, MaryAnn said with tears in her eyes, “Thanks for being a part of our lives for a quarter of a century.”

As Gabby would say after the song “Good Night Sweetheart” had played for the evening, “It’s time to clear the floor one last time.”