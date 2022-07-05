Run green and save green with early marathon registration

Runners in the Sept. 10 Wabash Trace Nature Trail Marathon, Half Marathon & Marathon Relay can not only run green on the trail, but also save green by registering by July 9.

Register to run online at getmeregistered.com (search Wabash or Shenandoah) or print the registration form at sciaiowa.com. Mail or drop off forms to Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association, 619 W. Sheridan Avenue, Shenandoah, IA 51601. Entry forms are also available at SCIA and the Depot Restaurant. Last day to register is Sept. 9 in person with the race timer at packet pickup. When registering by July 9, runners can save $30 on the entry fees for the marathon and half and $10 per runner on the relay.

The race, in its 11th year, is a fundraiser for Southwest Iowa Nature Trails, Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association, City of Imogene and Imogene Sons & Daughters. This year, Shelly Warner and Kris Sherman of SCIA and Rebecca Laughlin of SWINT have been recognized by Race Management Inc. The race director team is listed as the third longest-serving race directors in the state of Iowa and nationally ranks in the top 100.

The race directors have always worked to ensure that the most important amenities for the runners were in place, including recruiting many volunteers who contribute to the race as road guards and water station attendants. First aid and emergency service on the trail are provided by SMC. The Wabash Trace Trail races are electronically chip timed; the marathon is USATF certified and a Boston Marathon qualifier. Bus transportation from Shenandoah to the half marathon start in Imogene; City of Shenandoah helps with course marking; showers are available at the Memorial Armory. Traffic control is provided by county law enforcement; T-shirts, medals, snacks and beverages at the finish include free beer for runners and volunteers by the Depot Restaurant at the awards presentation, which includes prizes of hundreds of dollars in SCIA gift certificates which benefits Chamber businesses. Race results and photos are available on race day at onlineraceresults.com.

The marathon and relay start and finish in Shenandoah in front of the Historical Museum on Sheridan Avenue. Ninety percent of the race is run on the beautiful Wabash Trace Nature Trail, which is a mostly flat, tree-lined converted railroad line crossing through the scenic Iowa countryside with a crushed limestone surface -- the perfect place for a cool shaded long run on a cushioned path.

Relay team divisions are co-ed, female and male. The marathon and relay will start at 7:30 a.m. in downtown Shenandoah, with an 8 a.m. start time for the half at Imogene’s St. Patrick Church. There is a 6 hour time limit. The finish line closes at 1:30 p.m. Walkers are encouraged to sign up for the half marathon. Entry fees are nonrefundable and nontransferable.

Volunteers can sign up at SCIA, 619 W Sheridan Ave., by email at chamber@sciaiowa.com or by calling 712-246-3455. Help is needed with photography, finish line support, setup and teardown of start and finish lines, race packet stuffing, packet pickup, award presentation assistance and road guarding.

Sponsorships contributing with cash or in-kind donations are still being accepted. Sponsors so far this year are Invenergy, Pella Corp., First National Bank, El Porton Mexican Restaurant, Shenandoah Family Dentistry, Depot Restaurant, RocStop, Sorenson Auto Plaza, O’Hara Seed, First Heritage Bank, Subway, Wilson Ins., Shenandoah Community School, Shenandoah Medical Center, Wilson Insurance, Earl May, Shenandoah American Legion, City of Shenandoah, City of Imogene, Wabash Trace Nature Trail and Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association.

For more information contact SCIA at 712-246-3455 or visit the website at sciaiowa.com.