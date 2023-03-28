Several public hearings for the sale of city-owned properties were set during the March 28 Shenandoah City Council meeting, including the sale of the old Sac ‘N Save grocery store location at 301 W. Sheridan Ave.

The grocery store closed in the late 80s, and after the demolition of the building, the city block has been vacant other than having recycling bins sit on the parking lot.

With a 4-0 vote during Tuesday evening's meeting, the council approved setting a public hearing at 6 p.m. on April 11 to sell a city block located at 301 W. Sheridan Ave. to Michael and Kindra Weston. Councilman Kim Swank abstained due to one of the bids received being from his nephew.

Kindra said she and Michael are still in the early planning process for the city block but are looking at constructing new housing for Shenandoah, either in the form of a 12- to 15-unit apartment building with garages or duplexes that would allow for a backyard and deck for each unit.

“I actually like the plans for the duplexes myself,” Kindra said. “They were really beautiful and they were all two bedrooms, two bathrooms. So I think they would probably present well to a lot of young families, also young professionals, and hopefully bring some much-needed housing.”

If the Westons were to proceed with constructing duplexes on the city block, she said they could possibly put three units along two sides of the block and two units on the end.

“We were looking at doing like a two-story duplex, so they would be fairly good size, but the architect that we were working with has presented us with several different options,” Kindra said, “So we were kind of just waiting to see what happens obviously before we get too far into it. Definitely something that we're excited about.”

Several questions arose from the council, one being that the empty parking lot is currently one of the Shenandoah Community School Districts' bus route stops before and after school. Kindra said she didn’t see any reason they couldn’t still use a corner of the property for this purpose if they were to develop housing.

The council had received two bids for the city block. The Westons' bid was for $4,250, and a second bid for $5,000 was from Brian and Laura Kirchert. While Swank thought both proposals would benefit Shenandoah, he addressed the other council members, cautioning them against setting a public hearing to sell the city block without seeing blueprints for a proposed project, the estimated cost of the project and how the project would be funded.

“The first one, the high bidder, wants to put a business on there,” Swank said. “I think a business is good. I see that very well. The second bidder, the low bidder, wants to put a housing development on there. I see the need for housing in Shenandoah. I think they're both good projects.”

He also pointed out the city would be selling the city block for what he considered to be below market price and, once that sale took place, the city would have no say as to what the buyer did with the lot if the original plans fell through.

“Say that we go ahead and sell it to somebody, either one of them, and they find out that they don't have funding or it falls through in some way,” Swank said. “So what in turn we did is we just sold a city block for $5,000, which is way below marketing cost, and we have no rights to that lot after we sell it to them. I mean, it's their lot. They can do whatever they want to do with it, or block, I should say. So I would urge the council to recommend that we not accept either one of these bids.”

Swank said the council should be provided with more definite plans to ensure the project would be carried out successfully before approving the sale. He proposed that once the two bidders had more secure plans, they resubmit their bids to the council.

Kindra said while she will not have blueprints by the April 11 meeting, she can provide the designs of what they are considering for the city block.

“I totally hear and respect your thoughts,” Kindra said. “I really have put a lot into what we would do with it, and we’ve done several renovations in town, and the Howards building was a huge undertaking. So we really are mindful of Shenandoah and the fact that that’s on main street.”

Westons' bid also asked for consideration of Tax Increment Financing if available for the project. Swank said the city provided TIF to the Westons for the Howards building renovation and, while he is not against using TIF for a project of that nature, he thinks the council should know upfront how a project will be funded and if TIF will be needed.

Kindra said she included TIF funding in the bid in case they were eligible, saying, “I certainly wanted our name to be in the hat.” However, she said they were prepared to move forward with the project with our without TIF.

“Michael and I are both from this area and we are very invested in the community,” Kindra said. “Our business’ are here, so it's something that we will do either way.”

Michael and Kindra Weston own Weston Primitives and Midwest Mental Health in Shenandoah.

Other public hearings were set for 6 p.m. on April 11 for the sale of city-owned property were 100 W. Sheridan Ave., 102 W. Lowell Ave., 109 W. Lowell Ave., and 305 W. Valley Ave.

In other business, council:

• Approved the consent agenda, which included re-appointing Jim Holland and Howard Killion to the Planning and Zoning Commission. Holland’s term will expire on Dec. 19, 2028, and Killion’s on Oct. 28, 2028.

• Approved adopting the Fiscal Year 2024 annual budget and certification of city taxes for July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024.

• Approved vacating a portion of Russell Avenue from the west side of Maple Street and one-half block west to be split between Daniel Cox/Eleanor Shirley and Laura C. Newquist and set a public hearing for 6 p.m. on April 11. Attorney fees would be paid by Cox, Shirley and Newquist.

• Approved the solicitation of bids for the Raw Water Transmission Main Extension for two new wells and set a public hearing for 6 p.m. on April 25.

• Approved a 90-day rehab contract extension for Robert Miller at 909 Seventh Ave.

• Approved partnering with Pella Corporation and Lloyd, Inc. for the E-Cycle event with shared costs.

• Approved appointing Connie McGinnis to the Board of Zoning Adjustment, replacing George Zwickel. McGinnis’s term will expire on March 28, 2028.

• Approved ratifying and approving the rate/salary for part-time employees of the City for the Shenandoah Golf Course.