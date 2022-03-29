Sally Brownlee retires as The Greater Shenandoah Historical Museum director

Whether you have lived in Shenandoah all your life or are in town for a visit, there is probably something on display at The Greater Shenandoah Historical Museum that you didn’t know about Shenandoah. For example, did you know Shenandoah was incorporated in 1871?

For the past 16 years a lifelong resident of Shenandoah, Sally Brownlee, has served as the museum’s director working alongside what she calls a progressive museum board. The nine-person board consists of Dave Shull (president), Les Kirchert (vice-president), Linda Haldane (treasurer), Jane Connell (secretary), Doug Flumerfelt, Janie Casteel, Laura Gutierrez, Ron Oestmann and Marcia Goodrich-Volker.

Brownlee said she has enjoyed working at the museum so much that she can often be caught calling it “her museum,” but said it was time to pass the reigns on to the next person. Brownlee said it would be a whole different museum with fresh ideas and said those taking over would do an excellent job.

Over the years, Brownlee said she had met people from all over the world who stopped in the museum, and it has been fun learning about their stories and helping people with genealogy. She has also enjoyed looking through the treasures donated to the museum, saying, “Sometimes we get surprises that are just wonderful things, and some days it’s just like Christmas around here.”

“For this little area of the country, we’ve got a lot of history here,” said Brownlee.

Taking over as the museum director is Becky Barr, and Tori Hopp will be handling the public relations for the museum. Hopp said the museum’s Facebook page is very popular, and the new website will be available soon. She said through the new website, individuals will be able to make donations to the museum and become a member of the museum. Hopp said she and Barr are also working on a members newsletter.

In the near future, Barr said she would like to explore the possibility of adding rotating and traveling exhibits to the museum and holding community programs with guest speakers. She said they also plan to add events exclusively for museum members only.

Originally from Shenandoah, Barr said she is looking forward to learning more about the history of Shenandoah and meeting new people in her new role as director. Barr works full-time for Earl May Seed and Nursery, has been a volunteer at the museum for several years, and organizes the annual Cemetery Walk hosted by The Greater Shenandoah Historical Museum.

Upon entering the museum, you are greeted by a mural of the Everly Brothers. As you turn to your right and follow the signs that will take you in chronological order, you will go back in time lost in history. Among the many displays, you can find a prehistoric mammoth skull that Sterling McClaren dug up near Shenandoah, learn about the history of Manti Park, where the Mormons settled, and explore the early years of Shenandoah. You can see what musicians got their start right here in Shenandoah, along with military, agriculture, businesses, nurseries and radio station displays, to name a few.

In 1971 The Greater Shenandoah Historical Society, a nonprofit organization, was established and opened the museum at 403 West Sheridan Avenue. In 2003 the museum was moved to its current location at 800 West Sheridan Avenue. The museum also has two rooms available to rent for events, the Waubonsie room and Delmonico room, including a kitchen. The Greater Shenandoah Historical Society also owns the Morning Star School located in Sportsman Park.

The museum is open from 1 – 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday from March through December. Barr said to be on the lookout for extended hours soon. Membership levels available are Individual (annual) $10, Sustaining Individual (annual) $25, Family (annual) $25, Lifetime Individual Patron $1,000 and Nonprofit Organizations $25. For more information, call the museum a 712-246-4551.

Brownlee’s last day will be March 31, and the public is invited to stop by the museum to wish her well. She said she might be retiring, but you will still see her face around the museum as she plans to still volunteer.