SCD extends free lunches through Community Eligibility Provision

Students attending the Shenandoah Community School District will continue to receive free lunches at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year.

During the July 12 Shenandoah School Board meeting, the board members approved using the districts Child Nutrition Funds to pay for meals as part of the Community Eligibility Provision for Food Services for the first half of the school year, but plan to monitor the situation and evaluate in December for the second half of the school year.

Superintendent Kerri Nelson said for the past several years, districts could provide free lunches to all students regardless of income level during the COVID-19 pandemic because the federal government was reimbursing school districts and the state.

“That’s abruptly come to a stop, and it's now a situation where districts are required to either charge for meals for students again or they can opt to participate in a community eligibility, which is a nice option for districts who have a high level of poverty,” Nelson said.

Nelson said while the district has a higher poverty level, it doesn’t meet the percentage standard to receive the full reimbursement rate.

“We’re in a situation where our poverty levels isn’t quite that high, and so our reimbursement rate wouldn’t be quite the same, and so we would be in a position of using some of our cash (Child Nutrition Fund),” she said.

Bill Barrett, school business official, said the district's Child Nutrition Funds a year ago were a little over $188,000; at the end of June 2022, it was at $307,000.

“We’ve increased the position very well, so our expenses are a lot less than our revenue has been over the last year,” he said.

Barrett estimated that if the district participated in the Community Eligibility Provision for a whole year, the district's revenue would be around $700,000, and expenses would be about $925,000 giving the district a deficit of $225,000.

“So with the cash position that we currently have at the end of 2023 school year, our cash position would be approximately $83,000,” Barrett said. “The nice thing about this is we can reevaluate each month, so if the expenses for some reason skyrocket, we can go to the other program where students would have to pay that don’t meet the free and reduced lunch program.”

Nelson described it as a temporary buffer between the federal level and what the district can do at a local level. She said that Barrett recommends evaluating by December 2022 to see if the funding will continue into the second half of the school year.

“What I like about that is it gives families a little bit of time, at least six months to plan for increased cost that they would be incurring if they did have to go back to paying for school lunches,” Nelson said. “It’s nice that we have an appropriate balance, and Kristin (Edwards) has worked really hard to make sure that that’s the case. She managed that very well, but we have the cash position where we could do this for a short period of time. The federal government is not going to step in at this point, and the state is not going to step in at this point. They’re considering it a local issue.”

Whether the district can provide free lunches to students for six months or the entire school year, Nelson believes this is the right direction for the district. Barrett did say there is no district funding beyond this upcoming school year for the Community Eligibility Provision for food service.