With the beginning of the 2023-24 school year right around the corner, the Shenandoah Board of Education went to work approving action items during their July 17 meeting.

One of those items the board approved was waiving the textbook and student activity fees again for the upcoming school year. The SCD also waived these two fees for the 2022-23 school. While fees vary from district to district in Iowa, the SCD charged $20 for textbook fees and $35 for activity fees prior to the 2022-23 school year.

The board also approved handbooks for teachers, support staff, coaching, student/parent, preschool, IGNITE and high school courses with minimal changes to most. Superintendent Kerri Nelson said the most significant changes were found in the student/parent and IGNITE handbooks.

One of the student/parent handbook changes related to dismissal times for the K-8 building. The district had recently discussed having a staggered dismissal time for elementary and middle school students, but Nelson said, ultimately, it was decided to dismiss all grades K-8 at 3:15 p.m. She said other student/parent handbook changes included adding a School Resource Officer and transportation rules.

The IGNITE program is in its third year at Shenandoah High School and Nelson said “tightening up some loose ends” would help the district move forward and continue to grow the program. She noted changes found in the IGNITE handbook deal with accountability and course completion on specific deadlines.

Something new this year is a service agreement with ASPI Solutions, which the board approved Monday evening. Nelson said ASPI provides a “robust activities program” that includes scheduling transportation, fundraising and activity schedules. She said it is a state requirement that districts in the Hawkeye 10 conference use ASPI for scheduling activities and sees a benefit to using the rest of the ASPI services.

Nelson recommended the board approve the district moving forward with the complete ASPI Solutions program, which she said is easy to use.

“I know it will make the activities departments life much easier and the public will have a much better grasp of our calendar system,” Nelson said.

The 2023-24 school year for the SCD begins on Aug. 23.

In other business, the board:

• Approved the consent agenda, including approving contracts for Courtney Govig, Renee Harvey and Jackie Ziemer as JK-8 Associates, Davin Holste as high school technology intern and Michele Polk as part-time food service. It also included approving the resignation of Kim Leininger as the MAY Mentoring Coordinator effective Sept. 1. Transfers were also approved for Janet Dukes from JK-8 Associate to PS Associate, Hailey Johnson from JK-8 Associate to JK-8 Secretary, Savannah Melendez from part-time food service to full-time food service and Amber Taylor from JK-8 Associate to High School Library Associate.

• Approved closing the Class of 2023 account and moving the remaining funds of $89.01 to the Class of 2024 account.

• Approved First Heritage Bank as a Shenandoah Community School District depository not to exceed $500,000 and to invest in a Certificate of Deposit.

• Approved a contract with Kajitani Education as a keynote speaker for staff development.

• Approved a milk bid from Anderson Erickson for the 2023-24 school year.

• Approved Concurrent Enrollment Agreement with the Tarkio Technology Institute.

• Appointed Adam Van Der Vliet as the district's Iowa Association of School Boards representative for the 2023-24 IASB Legislative Priorities and approved the district's legislative priorities for the 2023-24 school year.