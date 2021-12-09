SCD gives to PCPH ‘Adopt a Neighbor’ program

Page County Public Health is making Christmas a little brighter for their clients this year with the help of the Shenandoah Community School District and other local businesses and community members.

Three years ago, PCPH started an annual program called “Adopt a Neighbor.” The program provides Christmas gifts to PCPH homemaker clients. Jess Erdman, PCPH administrator, said most of the homemaker clients are elderly or have a disability. The homemaker aids assist the clients so they can continue to live in their homes. She said PCPH homemaker aids help clients with daily chores like house cleaning, cooking, running errands and grocery shopping.

“A lot of our clients don’t have families local, or they don’t have families at all,” said Erdman.

Erdman said the holidays can be depressing for their clients without family and a traditional Christmas and hopes the “Adopt a Neighbor” program will make the holidays brighter for them.

Each year PCPH sends out a letter requesting donations from businesses and individuals in Page County for the program. The letter includes gift suggestions, or monetary donations are also accepted. Erdman said some gift suggestions are blankets, lotions, crossword puzzles, socks, snack foods, chapstick, coloring books and gift cards from local businesses. She said they request that gift cards be purchased for local businesses, as many clients are homebound and have others shop for them, or the clients don’t travel far.

Erdman said PCPH receives a lot of donations for the program, and once the gifts have been sorted, the homemaker aids deliver them to the clients.

“Our clients really appreciate it,” said Erdman. “It lights up their day when they get these gifts.”

This year the Shenandoah Community School District staff donated to the “Adopt a Neighbor” program.

Linda Laughlin, Shenandoah High School nurse and IWCC instructor, said when she received the letter from PCPH about the program, she approached the high school principal about the high school staff donating and having the students in her HOSA class wrap the gifts. The HOSA class is a new class available to high school students who wish to potentially pursue a house care career. The effort to collect donations for the program grew into a district-wide project. Laughlin said during Thanksgiving week that if staff brought in a donation, they could wear jeans that day. Then the students in Laughlins HOSA class spent one of their lunch hours sorting, making gift bags and wrapping presents while enjoying pizza.

There are 15 clients in the PCPH homemaker program this year, and the school received enough donations to provide each client with a gift bag full of assorted items and one wrapped gift.

Laughlin said it is important to give throughout the year but especially during the holidays.

“I’d rather give a gift than be on the receiving end,” said Laughlin.

Laughlin appreciated the staff and her students for helping with the project this year and said she was proud to help support the program and give to those that may not have a family.

“There are programs out there for children, but sometimes I do think we forget about the elderly,” said Laughlin. “So I think this is really important to not only remember children but people of all ages.”