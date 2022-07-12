SCD looks at options to compensate for staff shortages

The Shenandoah Community School District is not immune to the staff shortages that have been sweeping across all states and must now look at what its options are moving forward.

“This staff shortage is becoming very real and very difficult for us,” Shenandoah Superintendant Kerri Nelson said during the July 12 school board meeting. Nelson said the staff shortages had put the district in a position of looking at forced transfer of staff and a continual state of advertising for associates. She said even if the district were to force the transfer of staff members, it would put those educators in the position of being required to pick up an endorsement.

Over the past six weeks, Nelson said the district had only two to three applicants for open positions, and those applicants did not meet the qualifications. She said a hiring bonus incentive would not be effective at this time, so close to the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year.

“Most people who have endorsements are gainfully employed in other districts, so to get them to accept another position, they’re doing a late resignation and facing penalties,” Nelson said. “So we're putting people in a difficult position.”

She said another downside to hiring bonuses was it can sometimes cause mixed feelings for current employees already doing the job.

Nelson said the district is at the point it needs to start looking at alternative staffing solutions. She said health and special education strategist II ID are the two areas the district has the most difficulty covering. The best solution for the district, Nelson feels, would be to pay the tuition and fees for current teachers to obtain licensure in these two specific areas.

Nelson said most teachers would need anywhere from six to 18 credit hours, costing the district $500 a credit hour through Northwest Missouri State University. She said Northwest Missouri State University is the closest and easiest university to use for endorsements at this time.

“It's expensive, but it's also expensive to not have one,” said Nelson. “It's an accreditation issue. The Department of Education will grant conditional licensure to anyone who picks up an endorsement or is working on one. But they have to be working on an endorsement. So this is a way of working with the State Department as well on this particular issue.”

Board Member Jean Fichter raised the question as to whether the district should require that if the district pays for teacher's endorsements, they would be required to commit to teaching within the district for a specified number of years or face repaying the tuition costs. Nelson said this would be an appropriate amendment and recommended the board requires a three- to five-year commitment.

The board members approved paying for tuition and fees for teachers required to obtain licensure for health and special education strategist II ID, with a minimum of a three-year requirement to remain with the district or face tuition repayment.

In addition, the board also approved an increase in internal substitute teacher pay from $15 per class period to $25.

“With the staff shortage and teacher shortage, we’re in a position where we frequently ask our teachers to fill in for each other during their plan periods,” Nelson said. “This occurs more at the high school level than the elementary level.”

Nelson said what used to be a once or twice a month need for coverage has now become more frequent and called it “almost a norm” that staff is asked to substitute other classes during their planning periods.

Nelson said having internal teachers sub these classes is more cost-effective for the district than hiring outside substitute teachers and feels this bump in pay would help compensate those teachers for giving up their planning time for the day.

For the 2021-2022 school year, Nelson said the district spent over $200,000 on substitute teachers. She didn’t have a breakdown on what portion of that dollar amount was for internal teachers and what portion was for external teachers but did say the cost for the district was increasing each year.

Nelson acknowledged the extra coverage was “taxing” on staff and felt the bump in pay was essential to compensate them for the inconvenience.