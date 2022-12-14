SCD participates in safety audit

The Shenandoah Community School District takes a proactive approach and continues to look for ways to improve safety at all the district's buildings.

During the Dec. 12 Shenandoah Community School Board meeting, Superintendent Kerri Nelson updated the board on a safety audit the district participated in this past week. She said it was “good timing” after the district had a few incidents occur during the past semester. One of those incidents was the JK-8 building being placed in lockdown as a precautionary measure on Nov. 21. While in lockdown, school officials and local authorities searched students' bags after a written note was found at the middle school indicating a weapon was in a bag. No weapon was found and no injuries were reported during this incident.

Nelson said the audit, made available and paid for by the Department of Education, spanned over two days and was conducted by a third-party Omaha, Nebraska company Tetra Tech. She said districts were not required to participate in the audit, but in doing so, the district would not only receive valuable information and feedback but $50,000 in funding for each school building.

During the audit, school officials were asked security questions, and Nelson said it went deeper than a School Resource Officer (SRO).

“It goes into technology and surveillance, gating, lots of different aspects of school safety,” Nelson said. “They ask questions that made you stop and think; I don’t know that I’ve ever considered that as an option before. But it was really good to go through that process.”

Nelson said the company performing the audit has a strong military background and experience and can provide a lot of direction and guidance for the district to consider and improve upon.

“We try to be as proactive as we can, and there are things that we still every time we look at our plan, every time we debrief, there are things we could do better,” Nelson said. “There are simply things we can do better. So we learn, and that’s what those two days were about this week.”

Nelson added, “whether it's comfortable feedback or not, it's how you get better.”

In a previous interview, Nelson said the district’s protocols from the Instant Command Team and Building Level teams were followed during the Nov. 21 incident. She said the situation was handled safely and efficiently, and staff responded appropriately to the situation.

Nelson said Tetra Tech would provide the district with feedback, but that information will not be made public due to security risks.