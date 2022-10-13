SCD reports positive financial fiscal year for 2022

In reviewing the close of the 2022 Financial Fiscal Year, the Shenandoah Community School District looks to be in good shape.

Bill Barrett, school business official for SCD, gave a brief summary of the FY 2022 during the Shenandoah Community School District Board meeting on Oct. 10, saying the district was in “good financial condition” but said continued evaluation was crucial. Barrett said the board is required to review the financial statements within 13 months from the previous annual statement. He said the board could determine accuracy, better understand trends and ask questions. He did say the current financial statements were not audited, and it could be March before the district would have the final audited report.

Barrett started with the general fund, which showed a significant increase of over $1.5 million from the previous year. He said this was primarily attributed to the ESSER grant funding. There were a total of four funds the district received from the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. Barrett said expenditures increased by $18 million, leaving the general fund at negative $318,000. He said the IGNITE Program and pandemic increased educational expenditures.

An increase of $73,000 was seen in revenue in the activity fund, with a $50,000 increase in expenditures. He attributed this to COVID restrictions being lifted and the district returning to in-person events.

Another increase was in the management fund of $80,000.

“As you remember, from the time we did our budgeting forecast, we have complete control of revenues from the management fund,” Barrett said. “Basically, from fiscal year 2021, the revenue levity was decreased, and so, in fact, that was a decrease in revenues.”

The expenditures increased by about $30,000 in the management fund and Barrett said he based that on early retirement and an increase in insurance premiums.

The district’s sales tax fund, SAVE, had an increase in revenue of $175,000, with about the same in expenditures.

“Interesting point I wanted to make here on the SAVE Fund is this is where we pay our bond payment, which this coming year will be about $925,000,” Barrett said.

Barrett said that at the end of FY 2022, there would be $1,220,000 in the SAVE Fund, which will be enough to pay this year’s bond payment. He added that did not include the district’s revenue this year and said the SAVE Fund should be near $1.6 million at the end of September.

Barrett said the PPEL fund is property tax and some income tax, and the district saw an increase in revenue of $83,000, with a decrease in expenditures of $260,000. He said funds would be used from PPEL for the JK-8 building project, estimated at $1.5 million, and ESSER funding will also go toward this project.

At the beginning of the 2022-23 school year, the district continued to pay for meals as part of the Community Eligibility Provision for Food Services with Child Nutrition Funds after COVID relief reimbursement funding from the federal government stopped. Barrett said the district saw a revenue increase of $92,000 in the child nutrition fund, with a decrease of $13,000 in expenditures. The district will reevaluate close to December to determine if they can continue providing the students with no-cost meals for the second semester.

The last fund Barrett reviewed was the trust fund, with expenditures of $4,750 and minimal revenue of $500. He said the balance of the Trust Fund was $373,000.

Shenandoah Superintendent Kerri Nelson said Barrett’s summary was accurate regarding where the district is at financially and said the district had discussed the importance of balancing savings versus expenditures to provide the best possible programs for students.

“We want to maintain a solid financial position, and we’ve been able to do that,” Nelson said. “IGNITE most certainly has been an expensive program to start, but it also is contributing to some solid enrollment increase right now. So you have to spend a little bit to build a program, but it’s also reaping some other benefits.”

Nelson said she and Barrett communicate well and have a shared philosophy on how the district needs to move forward.

In other business, the board:

• Approved the consent agenda, which includes approving contracts for Cambre Schutt as a part-time preschool after-school associate at $14.24 an hour and Nicole Richarson as a van driver at $15.42 an hour or $39.15 per route. Fifteen after-school tutors were approved at $20 per session, and a modification of Associate Level I to Level II/III at $15 an hour was approved for Risa Graham and Christina Hemenway. Resignations were accepted from Lauri Hobbie (food service) and Dakota Lawson (driver). Ten early graduation requests were also approved, pending all requirements being met.

• Approved Rising Hope student agreement.

• Approved allowable growth and supplemental state aid for special education deficit for $455,352.32.

• Set a public hearing for 5 p.m. Nov. 1 for the JK-8 window project.

• Appointed Adam Van Der Vliet as the delegate to IASB Delegate Assembly.

• Approved adding girls wrestling as an athletic team.

The next regular meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m., Nov. 14.