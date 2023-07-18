A potential business opportunity for the Shenandoah Community School District offering extended 5G service in a limited area didn’t make it beyond discussion during the July 17 school board meeting.

Shenandoah Superintendent Kerri Nelson said the school district was approached by Arcadia Marketing a few months back with a proposal for constructing cell phone towers on the district's land. She said Arcadia indicated five locations on the school campus they were interested in leasing.

Nelson said most of the proposed locations would offer environments where the towers would not be an “eye sore.” However, the area indicated on the high school campus specifically concerned her.

She said by the district signing the agreement, there was still no guarantee that Arcadia could place cell phone towers in all five locations indicated. She said the agreement would allow the company to pursue the permits needed, and it would depend on the city and county ordinances. However, by signing the contract, she said the district would agree not to work with any other company of this nature.

While Nelson said she could see some of the benefits of strengthening the 5G service around campus with limited service and nearby neighborhoods, she didn’t have a recommendation one way or another for the board. She only asked that they decide whether to make a motion and approve signing the agreement or move forward, taking no action.

Nelson said if the land were leased to Arcadia, the district would receive lease income and if Arcadia could sell the towers to a cell phone company, the district would receive a “kickback” from that. In the agreement, Nelson stated that the district would receive 25% from Arcadia.

Voicing some reservations, the board made no motion to sign the agreement with Arcadia moving forward without taking action.