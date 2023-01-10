SCD set to add second equivalent construction instructor

With an increase in construction projects over the past couple of years, the Shenandoah Community School District is in need of a second full-time equivalent construction instructor for its high school building trades classes.

During the Shenandoah School Board meeting on Jan. 9, the request for a second full-time equivalent construction instructor was unanimously approved. Shenandoah Superintendent Kerri Nelson told the board it was urgent that a second instructor be hired as the current workload of on-site construction and in-class basic skills courses for students combined had grown and was too much for one instructor to take on.

“We’re trying to develop and also deliver a product for our students at the same time and were short on staff to make that happen adequately,” Nelson said.

In the spring of 2022, the district purchased a property at 213 W. Sheridan Ave. from the City of Shenandoah. High school students enrolled in building trades begin renovation on the property through the Career Technical Education Program, with high school industrial arts instructor Jay Sweet supervising the on-site work.

While Nelson said several candidates had shown an interest, it is a position in high demand with limited candidates.

Nelson said the candidates must “have a teaching license and be eligible to either have a conditional or actually have an industrial tech endorsement attached to their teaching license and so were targeting a very specific type of individual, otherwise we can’t offer the program. Mr. Sweet has those skills and has those license, but we need two of him rather than one person trying to accomplish what he’s doing.”

Nelson said this would be an additional item on the budget from now on but assured the board the district could sustain the position.

“I do anticipate that this may be a position that we might have to look a little different at our teaching scale and recognize we might have to grant more years of experience or do something a little different to attract the right candidate because this position is in high demand and not something that you can do a large search,” Nelson said. “But there are only so many people in the state and only so many people in the region that have this type of background. I want the authority to offer the position, knowing I’m telling you now it's going to be a little bit more expensive and that it’s a critical need that we act almost immediately.”