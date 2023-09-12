A small town in Crawford County with a little over 800 people doubles in size once a year for its Calf Show Days celebration.

Schleswig, located 12 miles north of Denison, has held the celebration the second weekend after Labor Day for the past 75 years. This year, the festival is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 15 through Sunday, Sept. 17.

Laura Ernst, a member of the Schleswig Community Club, said the club started the Calf Show Days and continues to organize and help fund the event but has many sponsors that continue to make the event possible.

Ernst said the club meets monthly and holds fundraisers throughout the year to raise money for this one weekend of family fun. She said a large chunk of the money raised goes towards supplementing the carnival cost so they can keep carnival ticket prices low for families.

She said ticket prices are 10 tickets for $5, and small rides take one ticket while larger rides take two.

Ernst said the club’s largest fundraiser for the past 10 years takes place during Calf Show Days weekend and is the basket raffle.

“Local businesses, families and individuals around the area donate items, and they don’t have to be in a basket,” Ernst said.

While it was once the tradition that all items donated be in a basket for the raffle, Ernst said that rule has gone along the wayside. They had larger items such as a smoker, electric scooter, Nintendo Switch, iPad, and griddle donated last year.

Throughout the weekend, people can buy raffle tickets, write their name and phone number on the tickets, and drop them in the bucket for whatever item they want to win. The names of the basket raffle winners are drawn on Saturday night after the last game of bingo.

“So last year was our biggest raffle year,” Ernst said. “We had 57 donation baskets donated. We sold 13,000 raffle tickets. We raised like $10,000, and that money, specifically from the basket raffle, goes to pay for the carnival.

“These are just local families and businesses coming together to help us raise that money.”

In addition to the carnival, Ernst said the Saturday morning parade is a big draw during the weekend festival. She described the parade as a large “three-section parade.”

“So the first section of the parade is our kiddie parade, and basically that is any float that has a child on it can be in the kiddy parade,” Ernst said.

Entries in the kiddie parade are judged on several categories and the winners receive carnival tickets as prizes.

Ernst said the kiddie part of the parade goes first so that the kids can jump off the floats or whatever they were riding on and run back to catch candy during the remainder of the parade.

Following the parade’s main part, which includes entries from local businesses and first responders, Ernst said the Antique Tractor Ride drives the parade route before continuing on their annual afternoon drive. For the past 18 years, the Antique Tractor Ride has been a Schleswig tradition.

Participants will meet at the Schleswig Golf Course for lunch following the parade provided by the Schleswig Bank Iowa before driving the countryside, making stops at acreages along the route for refreshments before returning to Schleswig around 5 p.m.

Ernst, who has lived in Schleswig for the past 11 years, said all events during the weekend are centrally located on Second Street and Cedar Street in Schleswig. She said there is street parking on Cedar Street and other side streets during the celebration.

Other events that will be held over the weekend are a pedal pull, beer garden, broasted chicken dinner, fun run, craft and vendor show, face painting, bags tournament, cribbage tournament, live music, pancake breakfast and plenty of food trucks.

Ernst said her husband Ryan, the president of the Schleswig Community Club, grew up in Schleswig, and he, like many, considers the Calf Show Days a fond childhood memory that they enjoy sharing with their kids and grandkids.

“It’s a big weekend for us,” Ernst said.

A full schedule of events and times, plus additional information on the weekend celebration, can be found on the Schleswig Calf Show Days Celebration Facebook page.