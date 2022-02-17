School board agrees to help SHS band with funding for new uniforms

The Shenandoah High School band is one step closer to receiving new uniforms for the 2022-23 school year.

Following discussion during the Feb. 14 Shenandoah School Board meeting, the directors agreed to include contributing $10,000 to the purchase of new high school band uniforms as an action item on the agenda of the next board meeting. High school band instructor Dale Risher said the cost to purchase 80 uniforms from Stanbury Uniforms would be around $38,000.

Shenandoah Music Boosters President Julie Murren said the nonprofit organization had raised about 50% of the funds needed for the new uniforms, totaling around $17,000, through the can recycling bins located at the HyVee and Fareway stores in Shenandoah.

“I’m hoping for assistance so we can get those uniforms this coming year not only for marching season in September but also for our trip to Disney,” said Risher.

Risher said it would take up to 180 days to receive the uniforms after the order had been placed and paid.

Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson said the district has relied on the booster club in the past to pay for the full cost of uniforms for band and athletics.

“I really appreciate the fundraising they’ve already done,” said Nelson. “Fifty percent is quite substantial knowing what the total is.”

Nelson asked for feedback from the board on what they were willing to contribute to the cost of the new uniforms and said a decision would need to be made relatively soon to have the uniforms for the new school year.

The directors questioned why 80 uniforms were needed when only an average of 30 to 40 students were in the high school band. Risher said the unfirm company recommends having double the number of uniforms for students for variation in size. He also anticipates the uniforms lasting about 15 years based on how long the current uniforms have lasted.

Board president Jean Fichter acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic had possibly affected the fundraising efforts by boosters and indicated she understands there has to be a balance when allocating funds between projects.

Murren said the Shenandoah Music Boosters has additional funds, but the $17,000 is the dollar amount allocated for the band uniform project. She said the majority of the fundraising done by the organization had been raised through the can cages.

“It does bring us a good amount,” said Murren. “We’ve dedicated 50% of all those funds raised from that outlet to go towards band uniforms, and 50% goes to other music projects as requested.”

Murren said the music boosters had expanded efforts to include the middle school musicals and the high school band Disney trip.

“What I will say is that the income that we receive is ongoing,” said Murren. “We know for a fact that we’re going to be bringing in more money. It’s not something that we're hoping is going to happen; we know that’s going to continue.”

Risher said an additional organized fundraiser that the music boosters have is working the concession stands at home football games.

Murren said if the board was willing to agree to a specific dollar amount that the district would contribute to the project, the music boosters might choose to vote on contributing additional funds on top of the dollar amount already dedicated to the uniforms.

Nelson said if the board agreed to contribute to the purchase of the uniforms, it would most likely come out of the general fund. She asked the board to identify a maximum amount they would be willing to contribute to give the music boosters an idea of how much more fundraising they would need to do. Another option Nelson presented to the board was to contribute a dollar amount and front the difference of what the boosters had raised and the amount the district would contribute that would be repaid to the district over a period of time by the organization. Nelson said this had been done with several other projects in the district and would ensure that the uniforms would be recived by the beginning of the new school year.

“That would give them a little bit more time to do the fundraising,” said Nelson.

Richter indicated several payment options were available, but they would receive a discount if the uniform order were paid in full upfront. Murren said it had taken about two years to raise the $17,000 for the band uniform project.

The board could not take action during the meeting but agreed to contribute $10,000 to the band uniform project and then loan the booster club the difference in cost if needed that would be repaid to the district. This item will be on the agenda for the next school board meeting to take action on and approve.