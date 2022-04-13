School board approves practice field project and fee for golf course use

The Shenandoah Community School Districts practice field will soon get a much needed facelift.

During the April 11 Shenandoah School Board meeting, the board unanimously approved a bid of $20,795 from Lawn World of Shenandoah to regrade, reseed and install a new irrigation system on the practice field located next to the Shenandoah High School. Shenandoah Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson said the condition of the practice field has deteriorated significantly and is not as safe as it once was.

Robert Addy, director of maintenance and operations for the district, said the field's regrading would not only take care of the holes that have developed but would level out the ground where there are low areas that now collect water when it rains. He compared the current field to a concrete floor and said once the project is complete, it will be similar to the football field located next to the school administrative offices.

“We have a portable sprinkler system that we’ve used in the past,” said Addy. “Basically, drag it out every day, and it auto feeds back in. It’s been sitting for a number of years.”

Addy said parts for the sprinkler systems were hard to find, but he looked into replacing the sprinkler alone, and it would cost $10,000. Addy felt for an additional $10,000; it was well worth having an automated irrigation system installed and having the area regraded and reseeded.

Nelson said Lawn World was the lowest bid saying they bid the job at a competitive price to be a good community partner. However, by bidding on the job competitively, Lawn World needed an immediate decision so that they could begin work right away as fuel, seed and fertilizer prices had already increased. Nelson said if they could not start on the project soon, their bid prices would hurt the company.

Nelson said there would be an additional cost for electrical work of $2,300 for the project.

“It's being used more and more with youth sports, and so is our main field,” said Nelson.

Nelson said the district encourages being a community partner in sharing facilities, but additional maintenance upkeep costs come with additional use.

Also on the agenda was to approve an agreement with the city of Shenandoah for the district to pay a fee of $500 for the use of the city golf course. Nelson said this fee would be an added expense for the district this year. While Nelson and the board understand the city has the cost of upkeep, they also questioned the fee since the district allows the city to use their facilities for youth sports, and they also have the expense of upkeep of their facilities.

“What I’m hearing is the city may start charging for more of the use of their fields and their courts,” said Nelson.

Nelson said she has discussed with city officials about working together to support each other and said the district wants to be a good community partner. While she understands the city has expenses at the golf course, she said if the city starts charging for the use of additional fields and courts, the distict will probably have to look at fees for the use of other areas.

Director Adam Van Der Vliet said, “at the end of the day,” if both entities began charging fees for using facilities, it would look good on paper, but it would just be money passed back and forth.

“The city’s always tried to work with the schools, and the schools have always tried to work with the city,” said Nelson. “At some point, you start looking at the wear and tear on your facilities, and you start asking should we be charging more. I think they might be a little surprised at how often youth sports actually use our facilities when we get deeper into the conversation. I’m sure we’ll be able to have good conversations on both sides about the costs that it creates.”

Nelson did feel it was essential to support the city golf course as it is one of the largest tourism pieces for Shenandoah.

“It’s a very basic agreement,” said Nelson. “It's not outrageously priced; it's just different than what we had to do in the past.”

Nelson added that if the board approved the golf course agreement, she felt that city officials would work with the district to use the rest of the city facilities.

Knowing options were limited for the use of a golf course, the board voted to approve the agreement with the city.

In other business:

The board approved the 2022-23 school calendar. Nelson said the calendar was similar to the 2021-22 school calendar with the addition of the preschool schedule.

The board approved a bid from Vivacity for $19,789 to purchase cases for the new laptop devices for students. Nelson said Vivacity was the lowest bid that met all the criteria. In addition to the new devices being larger, the old cases were getting worn.

The board approved literacy quote for grades fourth and fifth with Savvas for $43,901.18 (6-year quote), science quote for middle school with STEMscopes for $41,476.80 and science quote for high school online with STEMscopes for $22,881.60.

The board approved the consent agenda with a 4-to-1 vote. Director Jeff Hiser was the sole no vote. The consent agenda included approving a contract for Kadelyn Cunningham as an elementary associate at $12.19 an hour during the probationary period and approving Diana Roberts for after-school tutoring at $20 per session. It also included the resignation of Amy Nielsen as the MS FCS effective at the end of the school year and Diana Roberts as the basketball cheer coach. Contracts were approved for Jessica Bell as the middle school cheerleading coach at $1,118 and Jay Soderberg as girls golf coach at $4,719. Transfers included were Cori Feller from the JK – 8-grade secretary to the executive secretary at $16.55 an hour and Ryan Spiegel from assistant girls basketball to head boys basketball coach for $5,506. Modification for 2022-23 school year pending requirements are met were for Daniel Autry BA+15 to BA+30, Dustin Comstock BA to BA+30, Toni Comstock BA to BA+30, Robynn Manley BA+15 to MA, Emma Martin BA to BA+15, Carissa Millikan BA+15 to MA and Gabrielle Sparks BA to BA+15. Nick Babe was approved as a volunteer baseball coach. An Ag chain for ag communications and field trip fundraising request was made by Sarah Martin and approved. Tiffany Spiegel had submitted two grant requests that were approved. The first grant request was for preschool with Decat/Community Partnerships for Protecting Children in Fremont, Page and Taylor counties. The second was Iowa Women’s Foundation Grant to help offset the cost for families for three-year-old preschool. Three open enrollment requests to Essex were approved, and graduates for May were approved pending all requirements are met.

The next regular school board meeting will be at 5 p.m., May 9.