School board supports funding for SCD at-risk programs

The Shenandoah School Board approved a request to the School Budget Review Committee at its monthly meeting on Jan. 9 for a modified supplemental amount and supplemental state aid for the upcoming school year's Dropout Prevention Program for $288,077. These funds will assist in implementing the at-risk and dropout prevention program plans for the 2023-24 school year.

“This amount, with a local match and some of the at-risk dollars, comes just about to $426,000, which allows us to fund our at-risk program, specifically our flex education program at the middle school and the high school,” Shenandoah Superintendant Kerri Nelson said.

Nelson added that the district's home liaisons were also funded through the program.

“Last year, we agreed we needed to reserve funding for our school counselor, so that was something we had put in as a placeholder there that will need to be taken out of this because ESSER funds no longer will be available to support that position,” Nelson said.

Nelson said the district's extended school year camps and tutoring program would also come out of these funds, as they were previously funded with dollars from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER).

In December, the Shenandoah Community School District participated in a two-day safety audit provided and paid for through the Iowa Department of Education, which will provide the district with valuable information and feedback and $50,000 in funding for each school building. A third-party Omaha, Nebraska company, Tetra Tech, conducted the audit.

During the Dec. 12 school board meeting, Nelson said during the audit, school officials were asked security questions that went deeper than a School Resource Officer (SRO). She said the company had a strong military background and could provide direction and guidance for the district to consider.

“It goes into technology and surveillance, gating, lots of different aspects of school safety,” Nelson said during the December meeting. “They ask questions that made you stop and think; I don’t know that I’ve ever considered that as an option before. But it was really good to go through that process.”

Monday evening, Nelson said the district had not yet received the audit report from Tetra Tech or the state's anticipated funding for the district buildings. Her request to the board was to put the remaining at-risk funds toward school security to enhance the district safety protocol combined with the funds the district should receive from the state.

“Hopefully, the combination of funds will make a bigger dent and allow us to do more in that area,” Nelson said.

Nelson said the state and at-risk funding could be used for surveillance equipment, or it could be used for security personnel such as an SRO.

“Theres really strong new technology (surveillance equipment) out there that most schools aren’t using yet and they're pushing schools to adopt,” Nelson said.

In other business, the board:

• Approved the consent agenda, which included contracts for Elizabeth Herold as a K-8 Associate Level II/III at $14.39 per hour, Grant Staats as a .5 FTE Varsity Assistant Football Coach at $1,868, Kyle Wallace as an Associate TBD at $14.24 an hour and .5 FTE Varsity Assistant Football Coach at $1,868. A modification for a paraeducator certification was also approved for Holly Olson at $15. Resignations were accepted from Tarah Hailey as JK-8 Associate and Terri Henderson as JK-8 Secretary. Also included in the agenda was a grant request for $2,000 from the Greater Shenandoah Foundation – Elementary PBIS for a Spring Family Carnival Night and an out of state travel request from MC2 to visit three businesses in Omaha, Nebraska, on March 9. MC2 is part of the M.A.Y. Mentoring program.

• Approved a resolution to continue participation in the Instructional Support Program following a public hearing.

• Approved a District Developed Special Education Delivery Plan following a public hearing.

• Approved the acceptance of letters of intent to bargain from the Shenandoah Education Association and Shenandoah Support Staff Association Plus.

• Approved the final reading of the board policies.

The next regularly scheduled school board meeting will be at 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13.