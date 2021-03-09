SCIA announces logo design contest for Shenandoah 150th Year Celebration

Shenandoah’s sesquicentennial, 150th-year celebration, will be held during Shenfest on Sept. 25. The event theme “Shenandoah 150, Generations, Past & Future” was announced at a community planning meeting attended by over 40 citizens’ March 2.

Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association announced a logo design contest for the 150th anniversary to use for memorabilia and publicity. The hi-resolution digital image should reflect the theme. Entries should be sent to SCIA by email at chamber@shenandoahiowa.net or delivered on a flash drive to download at the office at 619 W. Sheridan Avenue. The entry deadline is March 31. The images should be in jpeg and pdf files. The winner will be announced after the April 6 sesquicentennial organizational meeting. SCIA is offering $150 in chamber gift certificates to the designer of the winning logo.

SCIA is setting up a steering committee to coordinate events for the celebration. Those interested should contact SCIA at 712-246-3455.

“We are hoping the central committee can act as a liaison to the chamber from all the organizations, churches, museums, businesses, city and citizens willing to manage an event or activity for the public,” said SCIA Marketing Director Shelly Warner.