SCIA announces logo design contest for Shenandoah 150th Year Celebration

Shenandoah’s sesquicentennial, 150th-year celebration, will be held during Shenfest on Sept. 25. The event theme “Shenandoah 150, Generations, Past & Future” was announced at a community planning meeting attended by over 40 citizens’ March 2.
Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association announced a logo design contest for the 150th anniversary to use for memorabilia and publicity. The hi-resolution digital image should reflect the theme. Entries should be sent to SCIA by email at chamber@shenandoahiowa.net or delivered on a flash drive to download at the office at 619 W. Sheridan Avenue. The entry deadline is March 31. The images should be in jpeg and pdf files. The winner will be announced after the April 6 sesquicentennial organizational meeting. SCIA is offering $150 in chamber gift certificates to the designer of the winning logo.
SCIA is setting up a steering committee to coordinate events for the celebration. Those interested should contact SCIA at 712-246-3455.
“We are hoping the central committee can act as a liaison to the chamber from all the organizations, churches, museums, businesses, city and citizens willing to manage an event or activity for the public,” said SCIA Marketing Director Shelly Warner.
The usual Shenfest activities will be maintained for the September 25 event. In addition, an All-Class Reunion will be planned by the Shenandoah Education Foundation. An Everly Brothers next-generation concert with Everly Brother’s children performing with the Killer Vees band will be held at the high school auditorium. The Shenandoah Public Library will host a traveling WWI bus museum exhibit. Chuck Offenburger is scheduled to speak on “Revitalizing for the Future” that Saturday morning.
Other ideas discussed at the community meeting were a large car show, bounce and carnival games for kids, a photo booth set up for families to take multi-generation photographs, basketball, or softball tournaments for 20-40 age generations, Iowa Walk of Fame tours, a joint church service in one of the parks, a Falk’s Ice Cream giveaway by SCIA, plus town, school, and industry tours. Serenity Studio will share photos from original building owner Stern Photography Studio.
Flower planting is encouraged to beautify the town. Merchants are encouraged to sell memorabilia for the 150th and host historical displays in their store windows. SCIA plans to create a 150th Anniversary Facebook page to enhance communication about the event as well as have stories and photos from Shenandoah’s past featured in the media.
The next 150th community meeting is set for April 6, 5:30 p.m. at the Del Monico Room of the Historical Museum Building, 100 S. Maple St.