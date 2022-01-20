SCIA coffee set for Jan. 26 honoring M.A.Y. Mentoring during National Mentoring Month

During January each year, organizers of the M.A.Y. (Mentoring Affects Youth) Mentoring program in Shenandoah take the opportunity to bring awareness to the community. While the program is always looking for volunteers to be a M.A.Y. Mentor, there are many other ways to help support the community-based mentoring program.

Besides being a traditional M.A.Y. Mentor, you can volunteer as an e-mentor with the Links to LNX E-Mentoring program. Or serve on the advisory board or be a Links to LNX advisory committee member. Financial contributions can be made as a one-time donation, annually, or a three-year pledge. You could also volunteer to help with the MC2 Club activities and chaperone their business tours. But one of the simplest ways the community can show their support is by attending the M.A.Y. Mentoring fundraising events.

Crystal Branson has been a mentor with the program for 16 years and said it is rewarding for the mentors and mentees. She said her mom is a mentor with the program and encouraged her to become a mentor. Through the mentoring program, Branson hopes to lend a listening ear and positively influence her mentees.

“I think it’s a great program,” said Branson. “Growing up, I had a ton of great mentors in my life from teachers, 4-H leaders to Sunday school teachers.”

Branson said it is vital for kids to know there are adults who care for them and for kids to have a sense of security.

Branson has mentored three mentees throughout her time with the program. She is currently matched with a seventh-grade student named David.

David said he became interested in having a mentor after hearing his siblings who had mentors talk about the program. Branson is the second mentor he has been matched with.

Kim Leininger, M.A.Y. Mentoring coordinator, said mentoring is about including a student in whatever you might be doing anyway. She said it is about showing them a different environment than they are accustomed to and giving them one-on-one attention, support and guidance. It is about letting them know you care about the choices they make.

One of David’s favorite activities that he and Branson do together is their trips to Sportsplex in Shenandoah, where he likes to use the driving range. He also enjoys their outings to Subway where they can talk and the M.A.Y. Mentoring group activities such as Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo, crafts, swimming party and the annual pumpkin patch.

David said having a mentor and being in the program is helping him overcome his shyness. He said mentors are also someone he knows that he can talk to if something is bothering him.

Having kids involved in their community is something Branson considers important and feels that it is beneficial to them. She said mentors are there to help them comfortably do that.

When mentors sign up for the program, they are asked to commit to a minimum of one full year and spend a minimum of one hour a week or four hours a month with their mentee.

Branson said not to let the commitment deter those interested in becoming a mentor. She said the program is flexible, and it is not difficult to find four hours a month to spend time together. Branson added that Leininger does a great job of matching mentors and mentees with similar interests or likes.

M.A.Y. Mentoring is now in its 22nd year in Shenandoah. Students in kindergarten through 12th grade are eligible to be matched with a mentor through the program. The community-based program was founded in 2000 with seed money from Ed May Jr. in honor of his parents. An advisory board consisting of 16 members and Leininger guides the program, which positively influences students in the community.

The Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association will honor M.A.Y. Mentoring at 10 a.m. on Jan. 26 with a chamber coffee in the Shenandoah Middle School commons area. The community is invited to attend.

-- This story includes some previously reported material.