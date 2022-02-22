SCIA says it’s too early to discuss ‘Rapp Park Project’

The Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association executive director and Shenandoah mayor say the Rapp Park project is an idea they have only begun to look at, and it is too soon to discuss whether the project can become a reality.

During the Feb. 8 Page County Conservation meeting, the board discussed a project received from Gregg Connell, Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association executive director, that outlined plans for improvements at Rapp Park if the city of Shenandoah were to acquire ownership somewhere down the road. Connell said it was premature to have been presented to the conservation board for discussion without having all the details and information from the study that the chamber has hired an engineering firm to conduct.

Connell explained that he presents projects to the city every year and this idea came to him after working with the Page County Conservation Department, DNR and Optimal Aquaculture to stock rainbow trout in one of the lakes at Rapp Park. He said he was amazed at how successful the event was on Nov. 13 when the trout were released and how frequently people have continued to fish at Rapp Park for the trout throughout the winter months.

“I thought this thing (Rapp Park) has an incredible amount of potential for recreation for this area but also an economic development tool for Shenandoah and southwest Iowa,” said Connell.

Connell said making improvements to Rapp Park would largely benefit Shenandoah as it is located only a couple miles to the north.

“We’ve got this great golf course on the south end of town, and we could have this on the north end of town, but that was just a dream, just in my own mind,” said Connell.

Connell took his dream to the tourism committee and presented it as a potential idea to take to the city. At a second tourism committee meeting on the topic, he said a Page County Conservation Department representative attended.

“The comment was made that they’ve got so many parks that its hard to get everything done,” said Connell.

He said leaving the meeting, he was under the impression that Page County Conservation Department would like to see more improvements to Rapp Park, but their budget wouldn’t allow them to take it to the “next level.” Connell said he thought the conservation department was open to a study to show improvements that could be made to Rapp Park that would benefit Shenandoah and southwest Iowa. With that in mind, Connell said he put together an initial idea to present to the mayor and city council members to show them what the possibilities were at Rapp Park and that it could possibly “become a reality.”

Some of the added amenities listed in the project at Rapp Park that Connell said would not only benefit the city of Shenandoah, but Page County as a whole are: paved roads throughout the park and through RV camping areas, drainage improvements, additional RV parking pads and upgrade pads to concrete, provide bicycle and hiking trails, replace existing restroom building with new shower building and restrooms, rental cabins, expanded primitive camping areas, additional shade, shoreline stabilization and additional shoreline fishing areas and upgraded boat ramp and dock.

A document Connell received from the Page County Conservation Department listed ongoing issues the county has had within the park: the boat launch, backflow preventer, drainage, bathroom and sewer, shoreline fishing, lack of shade and trees, and winter traffic and usage and lake vegetation. Many of these issues were included in the project plans to improve upon.

Connell said part of the discussion during the Page County Conservation meeting needed clarification.

“The mayor and the city council members that I talked to were supportive only in us gathering more information,” said Connell, adding he had not directly spoken to all the council members.

Connell said the chamber respects that elected officials make the decisions in Shenandoah, and the chamber “doesn’t make any decision.” He said SCIA presents the city with projects, provides them the information they need to make a decision, “and if they say no, then we move to the next project.”

With the thumbs up to gather the information needed even to consider looking at such a project for Rapp Park, Connell said SCIA hired and paid for an engineering firm to do a study.

“This is something that I’m not opposed to looking at,” said Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen.

McQueen agreed that the city was open to the idea of Connell gathering more information for them to review and see what the possibilities were down the road for Rapp Park. He said the project could have a positive impact on Shenandoah, and no matter what becomes of the project, Rapp Park will remain a great marketing tool, especially during the summer months.

“We’re not saying yes or no right now,” said McQueen. “But we’re saying show us what we could do or what can be done. Everybody wants to see the possibilities.”

But McQueen said he was also under the impression that the conservation department was more receptive to the idea.

McQueen said once the study was done on Rapp Park, if the project were to move forward, it would be a completely different scenario than when the city acquired Manti Park located south of Shenandoah. He said that when the city acquired Manti Park from Fremont County, the decision was made to keep it as more of a sanctuary for wildlife and birds. McQueen said groups from California travel to Manti Park every year to bird-watch for bluebirds. He said it is also a historical marker for where the Mormons settled, and city employees try to keep the trails mowed and cleaned up.

“Just to compare apples to apples when certain people on that board questioned the credibility of the town to manage something, I think the golf course is the best thing to look at,” said Connell.

The city of Shenandoah acquired the Shenandoah Golf Course in 2021 from the War Memorial Trust. Connell said the last year it was managed by the War Memorial Trust; it showed a loss at the end of the fiscal year. With the transfer to the city, he said the numbers now show a significant increase in revenue.

“The city has the ability to do great things, and they do great things,” said Connell.

For a town of 5,000 people, McQueen said Shenandoah offers a lot for the community, including a swimming pool, golf course, theater, and 18 parks. But he said, along with the mayors of Essex and Red Oak, he would like to look at the bigger picture as well.

“We want to do what we can do for southwest Iowa,” said McQueen. “What we can do to help each other.

To the citizens curious how the city would pay for a project like Rapp Park, Connell said, “Without going into a lot of detail, we have an incredible amount of new valuation coming back on the tax roles this year and next year.”

Connell said some of those are tiff projects that the taxes are off the board to pay off bonds, and some are related to property tax abatement, and he said with that “there’s an incredible amount of new tax money coming to the city of Shenandoah.”

Connell said everything comes down to timing, and with the amount of work this project entails, it wouldn’t have been an option to look into without the new valuations.

“Would we have ever thought about raising the taxes of the city of Shenandoah? Absolutely not,” said Connell. “There was so much valuation coming in that we could do a huge project like this and still have close to $90,000 to $100,000 of new revenue coming into the city above and beyond what this would cost.”

Upon receipt of the finalized study, if the city is interested in the Rapp Park project, Connell said perhaps the city and county could explore the option of a 20/80 agreement where both entities would have joint ownership.

Connell noted that the conservation department had done a “great job” with Rapp Park with the budget they have to work with.

Connell provided financial information for Rapp Park that was given to him by the Page County Conservation Department, showing total yearly revenue of $10,700 to $11,500 and total yearly expenses for general maintenance and upkeep to be around $40,380. The same document also showed that the conservation department budgets around $50,000 each year for Rapp Park.

Connell feels the added amenities and improvements that could be made to the park through the project would significantly increase the revenues.

Connell said a $200,000 grant came from the Rapp Estate to develop Rapp Park, which is how it got its name. According to information provided by Connell that he said was received by the Page County Conservation Department, the park is approximately 203 total acres that include about 110 acres of fishable waters. There are 12 RV sites with 50 AMP electrical and water hookups and river access off the A Avenue west entrance. In addition, there are 14 acres leased through a five-year contract for farming.