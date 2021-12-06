SCIA, Shenandoah CSD host Cookies and Cocoa Kids holiday event

Children will have the opportunity to make Christmas memories decorating Christmas cookies and more holiday fun at a new event “Cookies and Cocoa” hosted by Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association and Shenandoah Community School District on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Shenandoah K-8th School Commons. Other sponsors for the event are Shenandoah Medical Center and Fareway Food Store.

Mrs. Claus will also be there to greet children and story reading. Other stations will include hot cocoa, selfie photos, a Christmas craft and writing letters to Santa on the computer. Parents are encouraged to attend with children.

Questions about the free activity can be address to Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association, 712-246-3455, chamber@sciaiowa.com

Santa Claus will also be at his workshop downtown for children to visit at the Everly Brothers Childhood Home, 800 W. Sheridan Avenue from 2 to 4 pm. Dec. 4, 11, and 18.