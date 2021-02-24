SCIA, VA staff and city tour construction of new VA Clinic

The opening of the new Veteran’s Administration Clinic in Shenandoah is set for mid April.

Jesse Baumann, construction manager with Onsite Construction Group, led the Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Board, city officials and VA clinic staff on a tour of Shenandoah’s Veterans Administration Clinic on Feb. 18. The construction completion deadline for the nearly 10.000 square foot facility is March 8.

In October of 2019 Officials with the Veterans Administration’s Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System announced that the city’s new Community Based Outpatient Clinic would be located at 2041 A Avenue. Property owner Lavastida Development LLC of Norman, Oklahoma, was selected for the clinic’s construction.

After many years of lobbying for the clinic by area veterans, SCIA and government officials, the 3,600 square foot existing VA Clinic located in the Orchard Corner’s Shopping Center on U.S. Highway 59 began seeing patients on Feb. 23, 2009. According to staff, Shenandoah’s clinic has been named the number one Community Based Outpatient Clinic in the U.S. out of 259 for the last five years.

The new clinic will offer expanded services for veterans, including physical therapy, hearing, podiatry, mental health, women care and other specialties. More data ports and broad-band internet will enable more telemedicine. The clinic serves a wide geographic area with 1,200 current patients. According to staff, the increased services available to veterans will save them a drive to the VA hospital in Omaha.