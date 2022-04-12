Scooter’s Coffee in Shenandoah celebrates grand opening with SCIA coffee and ribbon cutting

A small crowd gathered outside the new Scooter’s Coffee drive-thru franchise location in Shenandoah for a Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association (SCIA) coffee and ribbon cutting on Friday, April 8.

“Today, they have over 400 locations in 23 different states,” said Gregg Connell, SCIA executive director. “How do you account for such incredible growth? I think the way you do that, the way you realize that growth is the Scooter’s promise—which is amazing people, amazing drinks, amazingly fast. I think that says it all.”

Scott Meink, co-owner of the Shenandoah franchise, said they also own the franchise locations in Red Oak and Clarinda. Meink said he was from Crete, Nebraska, a small-town person.

“Honestly, we love small towns,” said Meink. “The people are great, they’re very loyal and we appreciate that. We’re looking forward to being here.”

Scooter’s Coffee was founded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles.