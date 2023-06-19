Have you ever imagined what it would be like to live in a horror movie? Dustin and Meagan Mattson of Shenandoah did just that recently while filming their feature-length movie.

The Mattsons spent the past year filming, editing and critiquing their feature-length movie “TapeHead – The Return of Jacob Cobb” and are excited to announce a screening at the Red Oak Grand Theater on Wednesday, June 21. The doors will open at 6 p.m., and the movie will begin at 7 p.m. Red Oak Fabrication is sponsoring the showing, and the cost will be $2 per person.

The couple hopes to have as many of the characters from the movie as possible at the screening signing autographs. There will also be Blu-rays and posters for sale. The Mattsons also hope to have a screening in Shenandoah in July, but a date and location have not been confirmed.

Filming of “TapeHead – The Return of Jacob Cobb” began in May of 2022 and took several months, shooting clips in Shenandoah and Villisca. By March, they had the film mostly edited but still needed to take some final pick-up shots in March, which took place in Kansas City. The majority of the movie was filmed in the couple’s home.

TapeHead, the main character in the feature-length film, was created by Dustin as a villain cartoon character while writing scripts for his 3B Video Channel that brings forgotten movies from years past to life. Due to the high cost of creating an animated cartoon, Tapehead became the character of the couple’s first short horror movie and now their first feature-length movie. Dustin also wrote the script for both the short and feature-length films.

Carefully organizing the shots is what Meagan said made the editing process easier for her. Once the entire film was edited, the couple would put it on a flash drive, watch it and take notes. Then they would start the whole editing process over. Dustin said they did that for about a month before they were finally satisfied with the results and a movie that runs one hour and 20 minutes.

Dustin and Meagan have learned a lot from the experience of making a feature film. Dustin said the feature-length movie allowed them to put all their ambitious ideas into play where they were limited on time when they made their short movie. But on the downside, he said it felt like they worked around the clock on the feature film.

“Meagan and I would have the whole week leading up to shooting to figure out the camera angles, the lighting, the lenses we wanted to use,” Dustin said.

He said filming in their home also made blocking easier, decreasing the stress on the actors.

“We had plenty of time to prepare, so we knew exactly what we were going to do as soon as the actors showed up,” Dustin said. “There was no prep work involved for the actors. They would show up, and we would be ready to go.”

However, Meagan said shooting a feature film may give you more time, but it also comes with more decisions. With more time to think and plan, she said you come up with multiple ideas, and then you have to choose what shots you want to use. She said with a short movie, you don’t have as many cuts, and they are easier to edit. Having experienced making a short movie and now a feature-length film, Meagan said she enjoys making short films more.

The couple has worked hard on this project, and Meagan said the reality of “TapeHead – The Return of Jacob Cobb” now being on Blu-ray and getting ready to show in the theater is “exciting and terrifying at the same time.”

“It’s nerve-racking because we’ve been living with Tapehead for over three years,” Dustin said. “It’s been a natural progression of the character and of our talents. We’ve learned how to make films with this character and putting it out into the world and people getting to see it; it’s a little stressful because you’re, like, I hope they get what we’re trying to do here. It’s just scary. It’s scary letting people see it.”

The independent directors spent around $7,000 producing the feature film and hoped people would understand it would not be like a professional movie. They hope people can overlook some imperfections and enjoy it for what it is.

“Some people are going to love it because they understand what work goes into it, and they can see the love,” Meagan said. For those who may not care for it, she hopes they will still find it exciting to see local actors featured in the film.

Meagan and Dustin will also be at the Slash and Bash Convention at the Topeka Performance Art Center in Kansas City Aug. 25-27, signing autographs, and “TapeHead – The Return of Jacob Cobb” will screen on Saturday during the convention. If anyone would like to purchase a Blu-ray of “TapeHead – The Return of Jacob Cobb,” they can visit https://linktr.ee/tapeheadmovie, or Meagan said she usually has copies at the Depot Deli Restaurant in Shenandoah when she is there working.

The couple plans to continue learning as much as possible about filming and are already planning their next short film. Dustin said they hope to improve with each project.

“We’re really proud of this movie, but I’m still like, we can do better,” Meagan said.

The couple said their next project would be an anthology of four wrap-around stories featured in short films.

In a previous interview, the couple said their goal is to bring awareness to youth that if you have a dream, it is possible to make that dream come true. They hope to inspire youth who dream of producing a movie to go out and film that movie and take it to festivals.

Dustin and Meagan would like to thank everyone in the community who helped and made the movie’s filming a success.