SCSD announces plans to expand CTE program

The Shenandoah Community School District is taking the next step in expanding its Career Technology Education program.

During the Dec. 13 Shenandoah School Board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson and instructors Jay Sweet, Sarah Martin and Denise Green gave a presentation detailing the school’s CTE Program expansion.

Nelson said the district as a whole has invested time, effort and energy into STEM and has researched alternative pathways in finding teacher licensure for technical education. As part of these efforts, the district began looking at ways to help revitalize the community and region by increasing appropriate and affordable housing while providing authentic work-based learning opportunities for the students in the area of industrial technology.

Nelson said the goal is to contribute back to the community and region by providing affordable housing for someone with a modest income. To meet this goal, the district will focus on properties that need work and remodeling rather than new housing developments. Nelson said that as the program progresses, the district may look at building new homes.

Because the Shenandoah Community School District is a regional district, they can work on housing projects in other areas, not just in Shenandoah.

“We would like to move in this direction aggressively,” said Nelson anticipating a January start date.

Nelson said the district would use online learning for the students in this class, freeing up their schedule allowing more time to participate hands-on in the remodel itself. Students would have lectures, labs, and on-the-job classrooms.

The district is currently working on establishing an advisory committee that will begin meeting in January. Other steps the district will need to take are securing a property, loan, and identifying contractors and business partnerships.

“The more we advance into work-based learning, there is a whole long list of community partners that can be brought alongside who have the expertise in areas that we might not, to help us with this project,” said Nelson.

The students in the CTE program would be involved in each step of the project. Students would learn about obtaining a loan and planning a new design for the remodel and outdoor landscaping. Students would work alongside contractors on the entire project. Martin estimated the class will have 11 students and said a skills checklist is in place for each major area to guide the curriculum so the focus can be on working when on site. Martin said the students would be responsible for updating the school board and community on the project.

Nelson said the district has begun to look at properties owned by the city of Shenandoah that would work well for a remodel project. Once a property has been selected, the district would purchase that property from the city.

Nelson said a property located on Sheridan Avenue in Shenandoah seems to fit well for what they are looking for, and at first glance, the foundation appears to be in good shape, and the house seems to be structurally solid. The city would be responsible for removing any asbestos before the district would take possession of the property.

Martin said there would be some upfront costs for a 10 hour OSHA safety course, protective equipment, dumpster, Storage POD, and a few tools

New board member Clint Wooten is a contractor and voiced a few cautionary concerns.

“There’s no remodel that’s easy,” said Wooten. “I don’t want anybody going into this thinking it’s going to be a slam dunk, and I don’t want to see us get ahold of a property that’s going to come back to bite us. I want it to be a good experience for the kids.”

Nelson welcomed Wooten’s expertise in this area and offered the opportunity for him and other board members to inspect the property.

Wooten said his heart is in this project but wants to make sure it is done right. He cautioned that the project could turn into a complete gut and redo and said you never know until you get in the house and start working.

If everything goes as planned, Nelson hopes to complete the first remodel by August 2022.

In other business:

-Newly elected board member Clint Wooten and re-elected board members Jean Ficther and Benny Rogers took the oath of office.

-Jean Ficther was elected Board President and Adam Van Der Vliet was elected Vice-President and both took the oath.

-Contracts were approved for William Barrett as school business official with a salary of $98,700 pending final release.

-A modification was made to Karen Card from part time to full time food service.

-Accepted Angela Trowbridge’s resignation as middle school cheerleading sponsor effective at the end of the year.

-Approved volunteer coaches Ciara Schierkolk for speech, Duane Schierkolk for speech and Grant Staats for wrestling.

-Approved a grant request from Tiffany Spiegel for BELIEF grant for additional funding for the after school program.

-Approved Ahlers and Cooney as Shenandoah Community School District’s Attorney.

-Approve bank depositories with Bank Iowa and First National Bank.

-Approved the Valley News as the Shenandoah Community School Districts Publication.

-Appointed Jean Ficther to the Page County Conference Board.

-Appointed Clint Wooten to the Fremont County Conference Board.

-Approved Allowable Growth and Supplemental State Aid for Limited English Proficiency Program in the amount of $68,219.

-Approved a service agreements with Rasmussen Mechanical.

-Approve bleacher repair with BR Bleacher. Work includes installing basketball backstop safety straps for $4,200 and removal of the top two rows of the west side bleachers for safety for $5,240.

-Approved technology bid with CDW-G for student and staff devices with White Glove Service. The board chose a three year lease for $1,026,924.63.