SCSD down to final months of 2021-22 school year

Late last week, the Shenandoah School Board approved the collective bargaining agreements for the Shenandoah Education Association (SEA) and Shenandoah Support Staff Association Plus (SSA+) for the 2022-23 school year.

During a special meeting on March 31, the Shenandoah School Board met and ratified the SEA bargaining agreement. In a separate special meeting on April 1, the SSA+ bargaining agreement was ratified for the 2022-23 school year.

Shenandoah Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson said the collective bargaining agreement was settled and ratified for the SEA with $39,325 established for the base wage, a 3.23% increase. She said the association agreed not to age the current salary schedule in order to focus on increasing the base wage.

On Feb. 14, the SEA presented an original proposal to the board that included an increase to base pay from $37,640 to $41,200 for a total proposed percent increase of 7.95% and a dollar amount increase of $554,027.

For SSA+, Nelson said the base wage approved by the board was $.70 per hour and $1.40 per hour for route paid positions. This is a 4.28% increase for SSA+.

The initial SSA+ proposal to the board included a base salary increase of $1.40 per hour, which amounted to a 7.9644% increase, totaling $160,100.08.

Nelson said negotiations went well.

“We started out pretty far apart in our thinking, but that’s part of the process,” said Nelson. “You present proposals and counter-proposals, and we had really good conversations and finally came to an agreement.”

Nelson said during negotiations; you must look at different factors, including those related to the economy and comparisons with other school districts.

“In the end, I think a good agreement was reached that benefits our employees, and we’re really pleased to be able to provide that financial incentive for them,” said Nelson.

With the end of the school year only a couple of months away, Nelson said the district is in the process of recruiting new employees to fill open positions. She said the district has a nice base wage and hopes eliminating the district’s probationary pay will make a difference and make the district more competitive in attracting and retaining employees. Before the 2022-23 school year negotiations were approved, new employees were paid at a lower rate for the first two months of employment.

Nelson said the goal is to end the 2021-22 school year strong academically and remain focused. She said this past week; the district blocked off time for students in grades third through eighth to take the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress (ISASP) tests.

“It takes a lot of time and organization and focus on the part of the students, and it’s all coming together,” said Nelson.

When spring comes around, Nelson said many fun activities roll around with that. She said track and tennis meets would be starting soon, and the high school prom is scheduled for April 23. She said the district is also beginning to look at its summer programs for students.

“Kelsey Potratz organizes our after-school tutoring and our interest camps for us, and so she’s spending a lot of time recruiting teachers and other staff members to provide interest camps this summer,” said Nelson. “We’re really looking forward to seeing those all come together and see the kids involved in different activities they might not get to do on a daily basis. It’s a good safe place for them to hang out during the summer months.”

The Career Technology Education (CTE) class will continue to work on its construction project at 204 W. Sheridan Avenue over the summer. The board approved moving forward with ownership of the property at the Jan. 10 meeting, and students began working on the property shortly after the district obtained ownership. Nelson said the project is going well, and the students and staff have committed to working on it over the summer.

“We are working on the floor plan right now and trying to get that finalized, creating that final budget, putting that all together,” said Nelson. “The kids have spent an enormous amount of time cleaning, organizing, planning and consulting with different professionals on the advisory committee.”

The property was purchased from the City of Shenandoah, and Nelson said the city gave the district 18 months to complete the project. She said it is on track to be completed by late fall but said the completion date would depend on the weather and availability of material.

Follow the Shenandoah PK-8 or Shenandoah High School Facebook pages for updates and pictures from school activities.