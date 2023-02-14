Negotiations between the Shenandoah Community School District and the district's staff members began during the Monday evening school board meeting with initial proposals from both sides.

Representing the Shenandoah Education Association, instructor Amy Bopp said the association was asking for an increase in base pay from $39,325 to $43,000. She said the proposed increase was 8.1% and included aging the schedule; the total dollar increase was $527,000.

“When a settlement is reached between the district and our association, we would appreciate the opportunity to collaborate with the district in reorganizing the salary schedule so that an equitable increase is experienced by all staff,” Bopp said.

Bopp said the agreement would remain in effect from July 1 through June 20, 2026, but could be reopened to renegotiate wages for the 2024-25 master contract and following contract years.

Sara Dressel with the Iowa State Education Association was present representing the Shenandoah Support Staff Association Plus. Dressel said the SSA+ was looking for ways to retain and attract support staff and collaborate with the district in exploring funding for certification and training opportunities to help fill the department's needs. The SSA+ asked for a wage increase of $1.80 per hour, totaling $215,119.67, which is a 9.84% increase.

The board acknowledged the receipt of SEA and SSA+ opening proposals and adjourned before going into a special meeting, where Nelson presented initial proposals from the board to the SEA and SSA+, beginning with the SEA proposal.

“We’ve always valued our ability to collaborate and come up with a reasonable end result,” Nelson said. “As we start the negotiation process, we appreciate you being here tonight. We are proposing that the board increase the base wage to $40,000, which is equivalent to a 2.59% increase.”

Nelson said the total proposed increase would be $174,236.

“Be mindful at this point that we’re looking at the ability to respond to the needs of our teaching staff, our support staff, all of our staff that’s included and also acknowledge that inflation is high,” Nelson said. “We recognize that, and we know that there is a teacher shortage and other factors.”

Nelson said the proposed increase for SEA would exceed over 50% of the new authority the district would receive.

Nelson said the proposed increase for the SSA+ from the board is a 50-cent hourly increase for all staff and a $4 increase for route pay. She said that would be a 3.49% increase with the total package cost of $74,393.

In other business, the board:

• Approved a bid with a 4-to-1 vote from Integrity Roofing for roof replacement and framing of a second-story addition to the student housing project at 213 W. Sheridan Ave. A year ago, students in the Career Technical Education Program began work on the project after the district purchased the property from the city.

“We're hoping to limit how much we contract out on this student project,” Nelson said. “It was a project we were wanting to complete with students and staff. We are in a position where we do not have sufficient staff to accommodate and complete this part of the project, so we are in a position where we need to contract this out.”

The bids from Integrity Roofing came in at $12,946.14 for the roof replacement and $7,750 for the framing. Clint Wooten was the sole no vote.

• Approved the consent agenda, which included: a contract for 2023-24 for Amanda Dye, Special Education Teacher MA/7; a transfer from Food Service to JK-8 Secretary for Heather Mather; volunteer coaches John Connell (varsity football), Levi Heinold (high school wrestling) and Ryan O’Rourke (varsity football); resignations from Haley Anderson effective at the end of the school year (assistant girls basketball) and Carleen Perry (middle school language arts, mentor teacher, middle school student council and middle school yearbook).

• Approved the 2023 Fremont County Fair agreement.

• Approved the purchase of KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training for $8,316.

• Approved Southwest Iowa Herald as the Shenandoah Community School District publication.

• Approved an annual service agreement with BR Bleachers.

• Approved the purchase of a 2023 Chevy Suburban for $57,325 from Doug Meyer Chevrolet.

• Approved the purchase of a projector for the auditorium.

• Approved the purchase of stage lighting from Heartland Scenic Studio for $24,615. Nelson said a grant from the Greater Shenandoah Foundation would pay for the project.

• Approved a contract for junior and senior Washington DC, Philadelphia and New York City trip with a 4-to-1 vote. Jeff Hiser was the sole no vote.

The next regular meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Monday, March 13.