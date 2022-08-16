 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Search warrant nets felony drug arrests

A search warrant executed by the Clarinda Police Department and Page County Sheriff’s Office early Monday, Aug. 15, has resulted in the arrest of two people on felony drug charges.

Shortly before 6 a.m. Monday, Clarinda police officers and Page County Sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant at 400 block of Main Street in Shambaugh. Approximately 30 grams of a controlled substance, believed to be methamphetamine, as well as cash and two motor vehicles were seized.

Arrested were Michael Leo Pickens, 48, and Haley Ann Haynes, 41, who live together at the residence.

Both Pickens and Haynes are currently being held in the Page County Jail on no bond, pending an initial appearance before a magistrate, for felony possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine; failure to have required drug tax stamps; and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine. Pickens and Haynes were arrested without incident.

The search warrant was executed as the result of an ongoing investigation by the Clarinda Police Department into the distribution of illicit narcotics by Pickens and Haynes.

Clarinda Regional Health Center Emergency Medical Services also aided during the execution of the search warrant.

Reports have been forwarded to the Page County Attorney’s Office for formal charging decisions.

All defendants are presumed innocent under our system of criminal justice until proven guilty in a court of law.

