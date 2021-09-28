Season seven for Sinister Sidney starts October 1

Ross has always described Sinister Sidney as a creepy phobia and fear fest, and said they don’t count on in your face screams or jump scares. Instead, visitors are scanning every tree and curve for things that go bump in the night, prey to their own expectations and fears, and plagued by continuing unease and fear even after they leave.

Props and scenes are tweaked yearly, as visitors should never know exactly what to expect. Some possible scenes include a maze, a hillbilly shack, a witches hut and Euthanasia’s CarnEvil Big Top. Natural props such as treefalls help build the scenes, and “bio props” naturally occur along the trail and are artfully added to. (“Bio props” are items such as animal carcasses, and they add not only to the look of the scene, but also to the smell. Visitors are encouraged to avoid touching “bio props.”)

New photo opportunities have been added at certain spots along the trail. “Whip It Up” (Angela Whipple) is making a limited number of Sinister Sidney t-shirts that will be for sale on site for $20 plus tax. An example of these shirts may be seen on display at Whip’s Steakhouse and Saloon.

This year the fire pit returns, so visitors can rest briefly by the fire and buy a cup of hot chocolate to enjoy for 25 cents.