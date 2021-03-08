Secretary Pate calls for statewide High School Voter Registration Day on March 30

DES MOINES – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is encouraging Iowa high schools to conduct voter registration drives on Tuesday, March 30. The date coincides with the 50th anniversary of Iowa ratifying the 26th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, lowering the voting age from 21 to 18.

Every school that registers at least 90 percent of its eligible students to vote receives the Carrie Chapman Catt Award, named after the Iowan who played a vital role in securing access to the ballot box for women across the nation with the passage of the 19th Amendment.

“It’s crucial for young people to learn that registering to vote and participating in elections is the best way to make sure your voice is heard,” Secretary Pate said. “My office is working with schools across the state to help them register eligible students. The Catt Award hopefully gives them a goal that the students can work together to achieve.”

State law allows 17-year-olds to register to vote. There are almost 2,000 17-year-olds currently registered in Iowa. Partnering with Inspire2Vote, Secretary Pate’s Office helps schools organize and conduct voter registration drives. The deadline for schools to qualify for this year’s Carrie Chapman Catt Award is this school year is April 16.