See Santa and the Grinch at interactive display

But Montange acknowledged maybe the rest of the family needed some Christmas joy, too. They had lived in Percival when it flooded in 2019, had to move, lost a lot, including any Christmas decorations they had, and just hadn’t had the heart to really celebrate in 2019. This year it was time to remember the joy of the season, despite the ever-looming pandemic.

Santa and his elf, Mary and Jesus and the Grinch are outside every Friday and Saturday night from 7 to 8 p.m. until Christmas, as well as Christmas Eve from 7 to 8 p.m.

Visitors are asked to view the lights and actors from the street, as they will be practicing social distancing, but they are welcome to roll down the windows to get a better view and talk to the actors from afar.

This interactive display is located at 1109 Maple St. in Sidney, and can be viewed Dec. 11 and 12, 18 and 19 and 24 from 7 to 8 p.m.

See the event, “Interactive Christmas Display” on Facebook.

If none of the planned dates or times work for parents who would like their children to see the display, Montange said they can contact her to try to set up a different day/time.

Contact Teresa Montange at 712-350-1379 or on the Facebook event page.

Montange said her family has really been enjoying this, and it may become a yearly custom. She added that it actually made them pretty emotional to see joy and delight on the faces of children passing by, knowing that most of their usual Christmas activities were probably canceled this year.