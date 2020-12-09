See Santa and the Grinch at interactive display

While helping decorate their yard for the Christmas holiday, 12-year-old Lyn Struble, a sixth-grader at Sidney Elementary, got to thinking about COVID restrictions that would curtail Santa visits this year and had an idea.
Struble decided she wanted to help bring some joy to area children despite the pandemic and its innumerable restrictions, and bring Santa, the Grinch, an elf and Mary and baby Jesus to Sidney.
Struble’s family got on board with the idea, and agreed to portray those characters in their yard every weekend, smiling, waving, and yelling to the children and adults driving or walking by their house at 1109 Maple St. in Sidney. They’re not just standing around, though, they are acting out their own parts in an unwritten script, doing things you would expect to see those characters doing.
Struble portrays the Grinch and, according to her mother, Teresa Montange, has really gotten into her character, sneaking around outside the house, stealing presents and stockings and a Christmas tree.
“She watched the Grinch show like four times,” Montange chuckled, “making sure she had his attitude and movements down.”
What started out as a plan to decorate the house and yard for Christmas grew exponentially, and before they knew it, Montange said they had created a Candyland scene, and had a blowup Santa, decorated Christmas trees, a sleigh and reindeer, snowmen, snowflakes, Rudolph, penguins, multiple projectors and more.
But Montange acknowledged maybe the rest of the family needed some Christmas joy, too. They had lived in Percival when it flooded in 2019, had to move, lost a lot, including any Christmas decorations they had, and just hadn’t had the heart to really celebrate in 2019. This year it was time to remember the joy of the season, despite the ever-looming pandemic.
Santa and his elf, Mary and Jesus and the Grinch are outside every Friday and Saturday night from 7 to 8 p.m. until Christmas, as well as Christmas Eve from 7 to 8 p.m.
Visitors are asked to view the lights and actors from the street, as they will be practicing social distancing, but they are welcome to roll down the windows to get a better view and talk to the actors from afar.
This interactive display is located at 1109 Maple St. in Sidney, and can be viewed Dec. 11 and 12, 18 and 19 and 24 from 7 to 8 p.m.
See the event, “Interactive Christmas Display” on Facebook.
If none of the planned dates or times work for parents who would like their children to see the display, Montange said they can contact her to try to set up a different day/time.
Contact Teresa Montange at 712-350-1379 or on the Facebook event page.
Montange said her family has really been enjoying this, and it may become a yearly custom. She added that it actually made them pretty emotional to see joy and delight on the faces of children passing by, knowing that most of their usual Christmas activities were probably canceled this year.
