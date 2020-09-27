Seeing the beauty all around us

“A raw format will allow you to get much better detail, and you can do a lot more with it in processing afterward,” said Hays. “A JPEG coming right out of the camera, your camera has already done a lot of modifications to the original shot as far as contrast and that type of thing.”

Hays said while editing his photos, he tries to make the photographs resemble how he remembers seeing the image.

For those just getting started in photography, Hays said to go out and start taking pictures and then ask others for critiques.

“Getting critiques from others is quite important,” said Hays. “It’s very easy to get set in your ways and do everything a certain way. Sometimes it’s much better to get some critique from other folks, and whether you agree with what they have to say or not, it opens up the environment that you can potentially figure out exactly what you’d like to do next.”

Hays said taking classes is another critical step to gain a better understanding of the capability your camera has and improve your photography.