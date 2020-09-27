Seeing the beauty all around us

A local man has seen many wonders of the world through the lens of his camera.
Lee Hays, originally from Riverton, now calls Shenandoah his home. He has traveled to unique places to capture breathtaking landscapes with photography.
“I’ve been interested in photography ever since I was a kid,” said Hays.
Purchasing his first camera, an Asia Pentax, while in the Navy aboard an aircraft carrier, he has refined and perfected his photography skills over the years.
During the 20 years, he lived and worked in Seattle he started spending a lot more time taking photos.
“I found that getting away from the stress of the everyday job was beneficial to my health to be real truthful,” said Hays. “So, I’d take off into the mountains on the weekends and that type of thing just to escape the world and take photographs.”
Hays said he gradually purchased better equipment so that the quality of his photography would improve.
In 2009, Hays decided to spend the summer at a photography school in Missoula, Montana. He said after completing the course, he was able to do a lot more with his photography.
“The photography school I went to was phenomenal,” said Hays. “They had some really good instructors, and they called it intensive training and they weren’t kidding. We were busy from potentially 9 a.m. to somedays 9 p.m. in classrooms.”
Hays said once completing the course, a person would know their camera well and wouldn’t have to stop and think about what they were doing. He said it was almost automatic.
With a passion for landscape photography Hays said he stays away from photographing people.
“I really enjoy getting into the forest, waterfalls, and that type of thing,” said Hays. “For about 15 years in a row, I took photographs of hot air balloons in Reno, Nevada, which I really liked.”
Hays said he has also enjoyed photographing air shows and rodeos when he has been given the opportunity.
Another passion for Hays is traveling, which goes hand in hand with landscape photography. He has traveled to Canada, Arkansas, upper Minnesota, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming and Montana, to name a few.
“I like the area on the north shore of Lake Superior,” said Hays. “That’s in my opinion; a photographers delight because there are so many state parks and very scenic. Most of the time, it’s not very crowded even.”
While traveling to Canada, he has spent time in Banff, Jasper, and Nelson, which he thought was unique. Nelson is a city on Kootenay lake located in British Columbia, Canada.
While Hays spends a great deal of time photographing the scenery while traveling, he doesn’t take as many photos around Shenandoah except during the winter months. He said the effect of snow falling catches his eye, and has taken pictures of the Flatiron building during snowstorms.
“You learn to be patient,” said Hays. “Once you start taking photos rather than just taking grab shots all the time, you plan ahead if you’re looking for a specific event or certain picture. You have to wait for weather conditions or lighting sometimes, depending on where the sun is. You have to slow down a little bit and wait to make sure you get what you want.”
Hays said if he takes 100 photos and gets five that he really likes, he is happy with that.
Currently, he uses Canon and Olympus equipment, depending on what he is photographing.
“The Olympus is great as far as a very compact camera and lenses,” said Hays. “So, it’s very small and very lightweight and extremely easy to use. If I want to get higher resolutions, I’ll go back to the Canon and use it.”
Hays said almost every company that sells cameras makes a really good one these days. So, he said it is more of a personal preference on what equipment to use.
“Once you start accumulating lenses for your equipment, it’s a pretty big deal to switch from one brand to another,” said Hays. “I think that’s the reason most people will stay with a single brand.”
Hays shoots photos in manual mode and raw format rather than a jpeg format, so he does a lot of editing to his pictures.
“A raw format will allow you to get much better detail, and you can do a lot more with it in processing afterward,” said Hays. “A JPEG coming right out of the camera, your camera has already done a lot of modifications to the original shot as far as contrast and that type of thing.”
Hays said while editing his photos, he tries to make the photographs resemble how he remembers seeing the image.
For those just getting started in photography, Hays said to go out and start taking pictures and then ask others for critiques.
“Getting critiques from others is quite important,” said Hays. “It’s very easy to get set in your ways and do everything a certain way. Sometimes it’s much better to get some critique from other folks, and whether you agree with what they have to say or not, it opens up the environment that you can potentially figure out exactly what you’d like to do next.”
Hays said taking classes is another critical step to gain a better understanding of the capability your camera has and improve your photography.
“I think there is quite a bit of opportunity that is available if someone wants to try and improve,” said Hays. “I highly encourage anybody interested to take lots of photos, and if you decide you want to start doing some editing, then Adobe Lightroom is a very good product.”
Hays has been taking pictures for many years, but only started putting them on the market to sell 15 years ago. His photography can be found at The Sanctuary Restaurant and Get Framed both in Shenandoah.
