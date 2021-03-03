Seeking National Anthem singers for Rodeo

Auditions are being held on May 1 to sing the National Anthem at the Sidney Iowa Rodeo this year.

Candidates are asked to register to audition by April 28 by calling Jann Tackett at 402-660-3291, or by calling Susan Hilton at 402-690-0744.

Candidates may be of any age, and can be from anywhere, not just Sidney or Fremont County. They will be asked to perform the National Anthem a capella solo or with acoustic guitar accompaniment at the audition. The Rodeo Board is only interested in soloists and not taking group auditions.

Auditions will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on May 1, at The Gathering Place, 609 Cass St., Sidney.

Candidates will be judged by a panel of three people with musical experience. They will be judging the candidates’ tone, pitch, poise and presentation in general.

They will discuss the solos after the last candidate leaves on May 1, and make a decision that day. Five singers will be chosen, one for each Rodeo performance. After the judges have made their decisions, Tackett and Hilton will contact the winners to let them know they were chosen, and at which Rodeo performance they will sing.