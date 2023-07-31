Matt Sells, Chief Executive Officer and president of the Shenandoah Medical Center, was introduced as the newly-elected president of the Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association Board at the 2023 SCIA Annual Meeting and Ag Banquet, held on July 27.

Sells moved to Shenandoah in 2013, serving as SMC's chief financial officer, and was named SMC's CEO and president in 2017. Gregg Connell, Executive Vice President of SCIA, said SMC has had “incredible growth” since Sells took on the role of CEO and president.

“Out of 118 critical service hospitals in Iowa, only six of them are profitable, and Shenandoah is one of those six,” Connell said.

Sells credited all the individuals and entities that have played an essential role in the many successful projects completed in Shenandoah and those that continue. Sells specifically mentioned the Shenandoah Green Plains Facility expansion of the Clean Sugar Facility and the growth of Shenandoah Pella Corporation, creating new jobs.

Highlighting projects at SMC, Sells said the Robert S. Holmes Family Cancer Center was a $13 million project that is about halfway complete. A groundbreaking was held in November 2021.

“That project was done with $2.5 million worth of local support,” Sells said. “So that really is a testament. Those are the types of reasons that have made me want to continue to live in Shenandoah and be part of our hospital. You don’t find support like that for projects just anywhere, and we do in Shenandoah, and we definitely have it at the hospital.”

Wells said he often talks about the ability to advance care at SMC.

“We want to be able to provide care competitive to what you would receive in the city in urban hospitals with a local touch,” Sells said. “We treat people like family, and that’s super important to us.”

An example of competitive care at SMC, Sells said, is the installation of a new linear accelerator in the Cancer Center. He said this is the same equipment used at the Warrant Buffet Cancer Center in Omaha. He said SMC also recently hired its first radiation oncologist.

Another area Sells said SMC is very proud of is its maternity ward. He said Shenandoah is one of two facilities in southwest Iowa outside of Omaha that still deliver babies.

“This year, in 2023, we will manage to care for about 150 expecting mothers,” Sells said.

Sells said about 95% of those expecting mothers will be able to deliver in Shenandoah. At the same time, those at high risk can receive prenatal care in Shenandoah until about their 35th week of pregnancy. Then, SMC will partner with Nebraska Medical Center to deliver in Omaha.

He said SMC had also hired two board-certified doctors covering nearly half of the emergency room's monthly shifts.

“For us, we're truly trying to take steps to deliver a different type of care and different type of rural medicine in Shenandoah,” Sells said. “It's been a lot of fun. It’s a journey that will continue on. You’ll see us continue to evolve.

I want to thank you all for your support of Shenandoah Medical Center and our community. I want to thank you all for your support of the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association. The work that’s been done here, a lot of folks have alluded to over the last year, is truly generational. Our ability to continue to expand our businesses and expand employment in a time where we're seeing populations in rural areas strain is great work.”

During the meeting Thursday evening, four current projects taking shape in Shenandoah were highlighted. Sells said he, the SCIA board of directors, Connell, and his team are “100% committed” to Shenandoah's future.

One of the four projects is the Shenandoah Senior Villas, LP, that North Star Housing, LLC is building at 1401 W. Sheridan Ave. Connell said each unit will be 800 square feet with two bedrooms and one bath. The apartment complex will be for individuals 55 and older, and 38 units will be restricted for seniors at or below 60% of the area's median income. He said the facility would have a video security system, and each unit would have its own storage area, laundry, microwave, refrigerator, range and dishwasher. Connell said there would also be a community room, fitness area and on-site leasing office.

Connell said it depends on the supply chain, but the project is estimated to be completed by March 2024. He said the project, which should free up more housing throughout Shenandoah, was possible because of tax credits.

“Tax credits became available as a result of the Flood Mitigation Act of 2022,” Connell said. “Fremont County qualified under the Flood Mitigation Act for these tax credit projects. The project had to be in Fremont County, and it had to be annexed into the City of Shenandoah.”

In May 2021, the Shenandoah City Council approved the property's annexation, and in April 2022 approved supporting the development of the apartment complex.

Connell explained that Section 42 is a tax credit program. He said how it works is North Star Housing, LLC will receive tax credits and then resell those tax credits, so there will be very little out of pocket cost to the company for constructing the building, and they are then able to rent them a lower amount.

“We’ve always talked about housing and how difficult it is whenever you talk about companies coming to your community,” Connell said. “First, it is do you have enough housing, and housing is a tough, tough subject. It's truly a Goldilocks business. The industry has to be right, the price has to be right and the jobs have to be there. So we have the jobs, the interest rates are not working with us much at this time, but 40 units will open a number of units in Shenandoah.”

Connell also noted that projects that bring construction crews to Shenandoah create energy and revenue for the community.

“The construction projects, while they're not the final end of what we want to see, they do provide a lot of revenue during the time there being constructed,” Connell said.

A second project highlighted was that of Kendra and Michael Weston.

Kindra and Michael Weston were born and raised in southwest Iowa, and the couple continues to undertake new projects to build and strengthen the community of Shenandoah and surrounding communities.

Kindra was a guest speaker during Thursday evening's banquet and described herself and Michael as self-employed entrepreneurs.

In 2001, she said, they quit their full-time jobs and put all their efforts into their antique business, Weston Primitives. Purchasing their first building in Shenandoah on Ferguson Road. in 2012, the Westons used that as a warehouse for their business, where they would hold five open houses a year that drew people from all over the country.

“We had people fly from California, Colorado, New York,” Kindra said. “They would stay in a hotel or somewhere fairly local and rent a U-Haul and drive stuff home. It was really cool to see that we had built such a customer base.”

Kindra said she and Michael also picked privately for other companies throughout the country.

“That start was a truly amazing experience, and we made a lot of great connections and relationships all over the country,” Kindra said. “We also built a very solid business foundation.”

While building their antique business, Kindra worked on her Master's degree and said, “Early on in school, I knew I wanted to have a private practice.”

Kindra said she and Michael purchased a building at 523 W. Sheridan Ave., gutted and renovated the building, and opened Midwest Mental Health in December 2015. She said it was just her and one other employee at that time. Six and a half years later, she said the staff at Midwest Mental Health has grown to 33, and she has also opened a location in Red Oak and is getting ready to open a third location in Nebraska.

While she described the past six and a half years as exciting, she said with the business's growth, they had to find a way to expand in Shenandoah. She said they schedule 450 sessions on average between the Shenandoah and Red Oak clinics in a typical week.

“People think that we're in small rural Iowa, you don’t realize how many mental health problems are here and being addressed that you just don’t see on a daily basis, but we service so many people, especially in outlying communities that don’t have access to the services otherwise,” Kindra said.

So the Weston's next move was to purchase a building at 600 W. Sheridan Ave., that was once home to Howards Sporting and Clothing Goods. She said they started “from the top down” with the roof and gutted and renovated the 10,000-square-foot building. They tried to focus on details and make the exterior of the building “period correct.”

“If you can picture the store (Howard’s), now the building has 18 offices, five restrooms, two main waiting areas, two break areas and a large conference area,” Kindra said. “It will really help us service a much greater population.”

Kindra said they would utilize the 600 W. Sheridan Ave. location as their therapy and meds building and the 523 W. Sheridan Ave building as their behavioral health building.

“It will allow us to really expand the number of folks were able to help,” Kindra said.

They plan to have a soft opening of the building where providers can begin working out it this week and will schedule a grand opening soon.

The couple's third business is online and liquidation sales, where they purchase overstock merchandise from retailers and sell it at low prices out of their warehouse on Ferguson Road.

And if they weren’t already busy enough, they recently purchased the former Sack N Save lot on Sheridan Avenue from the City of Shenandoah. Kindra said they were in the planning stage for this property, but it would eventually be a residential area with duplexes.

“Michael and I were both born and raised in this area and now were raising our children here,” Kindra said. “So, we really are invested in the success of Shenandoah and kind of furthering growth. We want to preserve what we can so that there's definitely more to offer for generations to come.”

Dr. Margaret Brady took the podium to discuss the third project. She has been described as an entrepreneur, but she is also the owner of Healthy Tails Retreat in Shenandoah and a veterinarian who graduated from Shenandoah High School, and she has taken on a huge renovation project with the Johnson Brothers Mills building that sits at the hub of downtown Shenandoah.

She said after the floods in 2019, she helped many people with their pets, and some couldn’t find places to live when the flood damaged their homes. That got her thinking about what she could do to help solve this problem. So she started buying houses nobody else wanted, restoring them or, as she said, “bringing them back to life” to put back on the market to sell.

With each project she took on, she soon realized that she needed a warehouse to store materials, a place to work on restoring items for the houses, and a place to sell architectural salvage.

In talking with Connell and a few others, she was asked if she would be interested in the Johnson Brothers Mill building and she said everything fell into place.

“He (Connell) was one of the few people I talked to that said I can help make that happen,” Brady said. “He has a gift for figuring out the TIF financing, which was going to be the difference in being able to do that project.”

While renovations are slow, Brady said she is pleased with their progress. When completed, she said the outside of the building should look similar to what it did in 1945 when it was built.

With 30,000 square feet of building, Brady said the second floor would be used as a workshop and storage for building materials.

On the first floor, she will have architectural salvage for sale and a place for local farmers to sell fresh produce. She would also like to see local teas, honey and soap sold in the shop on the first floor.

She said the vision she has taking shape for the third floor is to provide space for young entrepreneurs to take their businesses to the next level. She hopes to include a commercial kitchen that can be rented and eight small community shops.

“I think we should grow our young entrepreneurs,” Brady said.

With Brady’s plan, she said it would provide a space for someone ready to take their online business to the next level of having a store presence. She would then like to see a program to guide them through the financial process of owning a business and, after a year, help them transition into a building downtown. Brady aims to “keep the community viable for the next generation.”

The final speaker was Greg Hanshaw, president and CEO of Community 1st Credit Union.

In March, the Community 1st Credit Union in Shenandoah held its grand opening at its 21st full-service branch at 700 S. Fremont St. Hanshaw said they now have 70,000 members.

Hanshaw said with little presence in southwest Iowa and the lack of credit unions in Shenandoah, they thought it would be an excellent fit for the company to open a branch in Shenandoah. He said the companies strength is small, rural towns in Iowa. He said the company also stands out as Iowa's number one credit union for ag lending.

He pointed out that giving back to the community is a priority of Community 1st Credit Union through volunteering, sponsorships and providing grants to high school students and first time home buyers.

During the banquet, Connell was given much credit for playing a big part in the projects around Shenandoah, but Connell said, “It is really the mayor and city council that has the final say.” He said the projects are the “result of the city taking action.”

“Everything goes back to the city,” Connell said. “Every one of these projects is an urban renewal project facilitated by my office, but they have to be approved by the mayor and have to be voted on and approved by the city council.”

Other SCIA Board membes are Bill Ditmars, Stephanie Osbourne, Cory Scammen, Aaron O’Brien, John Finn, Amy Zwickle, Becky LePorte, Margaret Brady and Julie O’Hara.