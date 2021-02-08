Sequel announces closure of Clarinda Academy

Meanwhile, McQueen said the CEDC is dedicated to assisting the employees of the Clarinda Academy impacted by the decision to close the facility.

"We want the employees to know we're there to support them. The Clarinda Academy has provided jobs to our community for decades so this is a sad situation," McQueen said.

The Clarinda Academy is located on the grounds of the Clarinda Treatment Complex. Along with an admissions and education building and residential dorms, the facility also features its own football and baseball complex as well as the Clarinda Academy Activity Center. The activity center served as the home venue for volleyball, basketball and wrestling for the Eagles. The facility also hosted the Clarinda A's Hall of Fame Banquet for many years and was one of the locations for the Clarinda Craft Carnival.

The statement issued by the Sequel spokesperson explained efforts are underway to transfer the students at Clarinda Academy to other programs best designed to meet their individual needs, according to the NBC News report. However, no timeline for the closing of the Clarinda Academy has been announced.