“You have to have a big heart for other people to do this job,” Mark Miller said. “It’s not for the weak.”

Miller has been a volunteer firefighter for nearly 20 years serving on the Farragut Fire Department first and then on the Shenandoah Fire Department.

“When I was a kid, my father was a firefighter in Farragut, and they started a junior program down there and it got my interest into it,” Miller said. “When I became a senior in high school, they offered me to become a volunteer while I was in school, and I honestly kind of hesitated at first, but then I got into it and actually fell in love with it.”

Miller said the camaraderie within the fire departments and the friendships you make are life-changing. He said you always know that there is someone that has your back.

Being able to help others when they are in need and giving back to the community are the two driving forces that keep Miller volunteering. He said the community support in and around Shenandoah is fantastic and appreciated by the department.

But despite that strong desire to serve the community and give back, he said balancing volunteering, work and home life can be challenging sometimes. He said most employers would let you leave when your pager goes off for a fire or wreck. But, you sometimes must make a tough choice when that call comes in during a family gathering or your child's program.

“My family has been around it long enough; they’re all used to it,” Miller said. “You learn to adapt.”

With that being said, Miller stressed that volunteer firefighters on the Shenandoah Department are not required to make every single call. He said life and family sometimes have to come first, which is why the department would like to have an extensive roster, so if some of the volunteers do have other responsibilities and cannot make it to a call, plenty of other volunteers can show up.

As a volunteer firefighter, he said most of your training is received within the department, but there are courses you can take through fire school. He said firefighters are also required to take the Firefighter One course before they are allowed to enter a burning structure.

In the Firefighter One course, Miller said you will learn everything you need to know to keep you safe in a burning structure. He said a few of the other things the course covers are how to use ladders, equipment, read smoke and search and rescue.

Miller said the first thing that goes through his mind when his pager goes off is, “I hope it’s nothing bad, and I hope everyone is safe.”

At the scene of a fire, he said it’s all about assessing the situation and maintaining control of the scene. Part of the control is keeping bystanders back at a safe distance.

He said the safety of the firefighters comes first, along with other lives and then property. He said residents get curious, but when the firefighters have to worry about bystanders, it takes them away from their duty of battling the fire. He said the same pertains to a wreck scene where the fire department is on traffic control.

“We preach big time, come up on a scene, keep going, don’t slow down because you could cause another accident,” Miller said.

Working closely with EMTs at the scene of an accident, Miller said the fire department has specialty tools to assist with vehicle extrication. They also have specialty tools to help with fire calls.

Miller said the fire department is also “the eyes in the sky for bad weather.” When severe weather is near, he said trained volunteers are sent out to be spotters in pairs of two to watch the incoming storms for any signs of danger.

Serving as a paid driver for nearly 13 years on the Shenandoah Fire Department, Miller said the drivers and volunteers must keep the trucks and all equipment clean and in good working order and check that the air packs are always ready to go.

The rising cost of equipment and finding the funding to pay for that equipment is one of the challenges fire departments face. Miller said a lot of funding comes from grants, and then they hold fundraisers and receive donations from the community.

He said some regulations have also changed, impacting training exercises. He chuckled and said, “Getting up in the middle of the night in cold weather,” he also considered a challenge for firefighters.

But Miller said nothing is better than knowing you have helped someone and hearing their appreciation for the department. He said if you have any time to give and are ambitious; have the heart to care for others; are willing to learn, open-minded, and a good listener; and have some interest in becoming a volunteer firefighter, he encourages you to stop at the department and talk to one of the firefighters and try it.

He said everyone goes through a six-month probation period, which not only gives the department a chance to see if the person is a good fit, but gives that individual the opportunity to see if volunteering is a good fit for them as well.