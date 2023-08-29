During the Fremont County Fair’s Beef Show on Saturday, July 15, a new structure was dedicated to Mark Schaaf. The 16-by-56-foot covered structure sits directly west of the show ring and provides shade as exhibitors and show stock wait for classes to be called.

Mark Schaaf was a member of the WMP 4-H Club as a youth. As an adult, he volunteered as a 4-H Club Leader, Fair Board member and the judge of the Junior Cattle Feeder project. He was a proud 4-H dad and grandpa and enjoyed holding beef fitting workshops for Fremont County Youth as well as supporting and promoting beef and swine projects at the fair.

For years, Mark commented on the need for some shade behind the show ring. After Mark’s untimely passing, his family donated memorial money to be put towards the structure. A dream that had been held for years was finally able to become a reality.

Funding for the shade structure also came through a grant from Farm Credit Services of America. This organization values supporting communities by sponsoring, contributing to and supporting various organizations, projects, programs and activities. Its dedication to the areas of agricultural education, young and beginning producers, and hunger and nutrition makes FCSA a valued partner to Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and the 4-H youth program.

The structure was completed by Scott Laumann Construction. Additional funding was provided through monies held by the Fremont County Fair Association.

Attending the dedication of the shelter was Mark's wife, Terry Schaaf; Mark’s children and grandchildren, Brandon (Megan) Schaaf, Blake and Madelynn; Jake (Amanda) Steiner; Dustin (Sarah) Schaaf, Brody, Jaden, and Camden; Abby Steiner; Mark's mother, Norma Schaaf; brother, and sister-in-law Jay (Tammy) Schaaf; niece Taryn Schaaf; and nephews Trenton and Trevor Schaaf.