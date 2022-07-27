Shen City Council approves hiring private contractor for demo and rehab grant program

The City of Shenandoah moves forward with its Pilot Private Demo and Rehab Grant Program by soliciting a private demo and rehab contractor to help with the program.

During the July 26 Shenandoah City Council meeting, the council approved hiring a demo and rehab contractor to serve as the program administrator for the city's Pilot Demo and Rehab Grant Program and authorized the City Clerk to publish a notice. City Administrator AJ Lyman said this position would be vital in ensuring individual project viability.

“So the demo and rehab program that council adopted a little bit ago,” Lyman said, “built into that was a program administrator to help do application intake and review, and then review the property and do that. Since I don't have any specific construction experience, we are asking for a contract employee with the city for this limited pilot program to help us review those applications, look at the viability of the projects themselves and then recommend to the council whether or not these project would be successful. And then help on the admin side of verifying that the work is done to code and turning in receipts and getting bills paid.”

Lyman said the program would be funded with a portion of the bond money allocated for demolitions a few years back. He said because the city is using those bond proceeds, the properties eligible for the grant program must be considered dangerous, derelict, or abandoned. He explained they would be the type of properties the city would acquire for potential demolition.

Lyman said it would be a reimbursement grant for individuals with qualified properties and is meant to cover the cost of materials and hired labor. He said the city is considering it a pilot program with a limited number of grants awarded over the next year. He said city officials would determine the program's success over the next year and decide if it is a program the city wishes to fund specifically in the future.

In other business, the council:

Approved the consent agenda, which included appointing Barb Bosley to the Planning and Zoning Commission with her term to expire July 26, 2027, and re-appointing Jim Davey to the Board of Zoning Adj. with a term expiring July 26, 2027.

Approved a 90-day extension on a rehab contract for 510 Tassa to Robert Stuck. The original rehab term expires on July 31.

Approved setting a public hearing for 6 p.m. on Aug. 9 for a voluntary annexation on 700 S. Fremont Street and 602 S. Fremont Street.

Approved a parking closure request from Bri Sorensen for rehabilitation purposes for a contractor trailer in front of 507 W. Sheridan Avenue from July through the end of the year.

Approved a street closure request from the Eagles Club for a bike show, swap meet, benefit ride and band from 8 a.m. to midnight on July 30. The closure will include South Elm Street from the 100 block alley to West Thomas Avenue and West Thomas Avenue from Elm Street to Maple Street.

Approved a street closure request from Meagan and Dustin Mattson for filming a movie from 6-11 p.m. on July 29-31 and Aug. 14 on South Elm Street, from Ninth Avenue south to the entrance of Forest Park Apartments. Also requested and approved was the closure of the alleyway behind the movie theatre on Sheridan Avenue from 6-11 p.m. on Sept. 10.

Approved a street closure request for the Ecumenical Vacation Bible School from 4:30-8:30 p.m. from July 31 to Aug. 2 on Fifth Avenue from Church Street west to the end of the Congregational Church parking lot.

Approved the rate/salary for J. Spangler and S. Zwickel at $10 per hour as seasonal employees at the Shenandoah Golf Course to mow.

The next regular city council meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Aug. 9.