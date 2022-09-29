Shen City Council approves new subdivision and construction of cul-de-sac

After a slight delay, the development of a new subdivision for housing in Shenandoah recommended by the Planning and Zoning Commission was approved at Tuesday evening's City Council meeting.

The Shenandoah City Council revisited a resolution to approve a declaration of covenants, conditions, easements and restrictions for Parkwood Estates Subdivision at its Sept. 27 meeting after voting no on the resolution with a 3-to-2 vote during the Sept. 13 meeting. Council members also revisited a resolution approving an agreement between the City of Shenandoah, Parkwood, LLC and Cornerstone Fellowship Church for the development of a cul-de-sac within a portion of Parkwood, LLC Parkwood Estates subdivision property and a portion of Cornerstone Fellowship Church property after voting no on the resolution with a 4-to-1 vote on Sept. 13.

Several council members felt they were not provided sufficient information on the resolutions in their council packets during the Sept. 13 meeting to make an informative decision and vote on the resolution for the development of a new subdivision for housing.

During the Sept. 27 meeting, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen started by apologizing to council members.

“After the last meeting, we had some discussion,” he said. “I will say that I will take some of the blame for the council not getting all the information they needed on a couple motions. I think we’ve worked that out, and that shouldn’t be a problem again. I will apologize to them and make sure that to make their job easier they will get the information they need.”

Before revoting on the two resolutions, Councilman Richard Jones clarified his reasoning for voting against the resolution for the development of a new subdivision for housing.

“There was information in our packets that was specific to the declaration of covenants and all that,” Jones said. “What wasn’t there was the 11-page document that indicated what the covenants, conditions, restrictions and easements were, which I’ve now read, and I’m ready to vote.”

With that, Jones made a motion to approve the resolution on the declaration of covenants, conditions, easements and restrictions for Parkwood Estates Subdivision and Councilman Jon Eric Brantner seconded that motion. The resolution passed with a 3-to-1 vote, with Councilwoman Toni Graham being the sole no vote. Councilwoman Rita Gibson was not in attendance.

Brantner then made a motion to approve the resolution approving an agreement between the City of Shenandoah, Parkwood, LLC and Cornerstone Fellowship Church for the development of a cul-de-sac within a portion of Parkwood, LLC Parkwood Estates subdivision property and a portion of Cornerstone Fellowship Church property, which Councilman Kim Swank seconded. The resolution passed with a 3-to-1 vote, with Jones being the sole no.

The proposed cul-de-sac will provide organized access to the newly proposed subdivision and Cornerstone Fellowship Church. Currently, the church has an easement of use to reach its property by driving over property owned by Parkwood, LLC, Parkwood Estates. During the Sept. 13 meeting, City Administrator AJ Lyman said the land where the proposed cul-de-sac would be located would be donated to the city, and the request was for the city to put the cul-de-sac in and plow and maintain it.

The Planning and Zoning Commission met on Aug. 4 and recommended approving both resolutions to the council.