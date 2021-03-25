Shen City Council discuss updates needed to wastewater plant

Updates to Shenandoah’s existing wastewater treatment plant are needed soon to meet specific state requirements.
During the March 23 Shenandoah City Council meeting, Curt Kampman with JEO Consulting Group presented an overview of the council’s options to consider updating the wastewater treatment plant, which included changing the overall treatment process from a trickling filter process to a sludge treatment process that would total $19.743 million. Kampman said the sludge treatment process would meet all the state’s current requirements and make the future needs easier to implement.
The current treatment plant was constructed in 1963 with upgrades done to the plant in 1987 and then again in 2007. Among other areas of concern, Kampman said the plant’s capacity becomes overwhelmed during wet weather. He said the plant’s current overall capacity is rated at 1.8 but is closer to 1.1.
Kampman told the council that the USDA financing package grant was a “unique situation” because of the current low-interest rate. The USDA grant program would include a loan for $17.743 million with an interest rate of 1.25% for a 40-year term. It would also include a $2 million grant. He said the interest rate is currently at an all-time low.
Kampman said if the city went with the USDA grant program, it would end up with a total paid for improvement less than either of the other financing options.
“It’s relatively clear that the USDA financing package is the preferred financing source,” said Kampman.
Kampman mentioned that the other financing options had higher interest rates, did not include the $2 million grant, and the city’s monthly payments would be higher. He said the other options also would raise the sanitary utility user rate considerably higher than the USDA grant program. He said the existing sanitary utility user rate is $30.24 and on average, a home uses around 4,000 gallons.
Kapman advised against delaying the project saying general inflation and interest rates would go up and the USDA $2 million grant may not be available later. He said the average annual inflation rate over the last 20 years was 3.1%. Kampman said just delaying the project for three years would increase the $19.7 million project to a $21 million total paid improvement project.
Another option is for the city only to make the two updates currently required, which would cost $7.3 million. City Administrator AJ Lyman said the $2 million grant through the USDA Program would only be available though if the city accepted the full award package.
Lyman said a decision by the council needed to be made quickly.
“These requirements aren’t going away,” said Lyman. “We can continue to ask for disadvantage status, but again those are out of our control as far as how long they will extend that. We don’t want to be a test case to find out how long or indefinitely they’ll do that.”
Lyman voiced his concerns about delaying the updates to the wastewater plant, saying the anticipated increase in interest rates alone could significantly impact the total project cost five or ten years down the road. He was also concerned with how it would impact customers.
“We should be well into our second wastewater plant and we should be on our third one,” said Lyman. “We kicked the can a lot.”
After much discussion, the council decided to move forward with JEO Consulting drafting a contract using the 40 year USDA grant program totaling $19.7 million.
In other council business:
Set the City Wide Clean-Up dates for May 13, 14 and 15 and the E-Cycle event for 3 to 6 p.m., on April 23.
Approved the lowest bid from Watson Excavation & Demolition from Bedford for the demolition of city owned properties located at 604 S. Center, 300 Pine St., 805 Southwest Road, and 510 Palm Ave.
Approved a 90-day extension on rehab contract at 804 S. Center for Leonard L. Hickey, Sr. The rehab term was set to expire on May 22.
Approved a sewer adjustment request for 712 West St. for $1,014.57 for March sewer charges which is February usage for Jorge and Martha Gutierrez.
Approved rate/salaries for Part-Time/Seasonal employees of the City of Shenandoah. Shenandoah Golf Course Pro-Shop Attendants Logan Hughes at $7.50 an hour, Kelly McQueen at $7.25 an hour, Kennedy Hughes at $7.25 an hours, Kelsi Carlson at $7.25 an hour and Hannah Mulligan at $7.25 an hour. Shenandoah Golf Course Mowers LeRoy Whitehill at $8.25 an hour, Gary Falk at $8.25 an hour, Nick Dinges at $8.25 an hour and Robert Longman at $8.25 an hour. Shenandoah Golf Course Laborer Brian Larson at $7.25 an hour.