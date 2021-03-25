Shen City Council discuss updates needed to wastewater plant

“It’s relatively clear that the USDA financing package is the preferred financing source,” said Kampman.

Kampman mentioned that the other financing options had higher interest rates, did not include the $2 million grant, and the city’s monthly payments would be higher. He said the other options also would raise the sanitary utility user rate considerably higher than the USDA grant program. He said the existing sanitary utility user rate is $30.24 and on average, a home uses around 4,000 gallons.

Kapman advised against delaying the project saying general inflation and interest rates would go up and the USDA $2 million grant may not be available later. He said the average annual inflation rate over the last 20 years was 3.1%. Kampman said just delaying the project for three years would increase the $19.7 million project to a $21 million total paid improvement project.

Another option is for the city only to make the two updates currently required, which would cost $7.3 million. City Administrator AJ Lyman said the $2 million grant through the USDA Program would only be available though if the city accepted the full award package.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lyman said a decision by the council needed to be made quickly.