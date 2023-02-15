Following an update on a nuisance property Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council awarded a six-month extension to continue efforts in not only cleaning the property up but rebuilding a structure located on the property.

In October, Robert F. McCoy and Rose McCoy had requested a hearing in response to a nuisance property letter they received for 704 8th Avenue. At an Oct. 25 meeting, the city indicated concerns over a two-story structure being built on the McCoy’s property that was being used as a shed that did not meet code and posed a fire danger.

David Reidermann, city building inspector for Shenandoah, and Shenandoah Fire Chief Justin Marshall spoke about the condition and potential risk with the structure.

“Some of the foundation is walls sitting on the ground,” Reidermann said during the Oct. 25 meeting. “Some’s on a sort of a foundation, some of it' is post and beam construction. None of it was done correctly.”

Reidermann said mismatched materials were used in the construction and in places where the materials were not rated to be used. In October, he said his recommendation to the McCoys was to hire a contractor or get help from someone with construction knowledge to help build the structure correctly.

With a 3-to-2 vote, the city council approved a 90-day extension to the McCoy’s at the October 25 meeting to allow them time to tear the structure down in sections, and rebuild it correctly and to code with additional conditions.

At the City Council meeting on Feb. 14, Reidermann said he had seen positive changes over the past 90 days. He said the McCoys were communicating with him, cleaning up the property and making progress on bringing the structure up to code. He said progress had been slow due to the weather, which he anticipated back in October.

Reidermann’s recommendation to the council at Tuesday's meeting was to grant the McCoy’s an additional six months to continue framing up the structure properly and cleaning up the debris around the property near the alley.

“Chris McCoy has been very communicative and he asked me questions (about) how he should proceed before he does things, which is important,” Reidermann said. “He invites me down to look at it and counsel him, and he’s been listening.”

At the Oct. 25 meeting, Reidermann said the footings would be the first step in rebuilding the structure correctly. After that would be the foundation — if there were one — framing, insulation, siding and roofing.

Reidermann said he is currently working with Chris McCoy on the basics of the structure, getting supports framed up, and everything level. He said he would guide Chris through each step, including the appearance of the outside of the shed.

While neighbors say the outside appearance isn’t pleasing to the eye, Marshall said their main concern has always been the structure's risk of being a fire hazard.

When first brought to the council in October, a 16-gig extension cord was used to supply power to the structure that did not meet code. Reidermann said this issue had been resolved.

The McCoys still use a drop cord for construction tools, but Reiderman said this is allowed on temporary construction sites as long as they are not concealed.

Neighbors were also concerned with the McCoys using a wood-burning stove in the structure. Reidermann said he inspected the stove to ensure it was put together correctly and had sufficient clearance. He said guidance was given to Chris on changes that needed to be made to use the stove, including the smoke stack. Reidermann said the McCoys have not used the wood burner while they make those changes.

During the October meeting, Marshall spoke about the fire hazard the structure posed, saying, “The biggest fear I have is the safety of the McCoy family and the neighbors.”

Marshall had stated if the structure ever caught fire with someone inside, it would be difficult for them to get out safely and said he would be “afraid we would have a tragedy.” He had said his biggest concern, if the structure were to catch fire, is of it collapsing.

However, on Tuesday evening, Marshall acknowledged that the McCoys had made progress since he was made aware of the situation in September and he now had fewer concerns.

Reidermann said once the structure is up to code per Iowa law, a licensed electrician would need to install electrical if the McCoys intended to power the structure. It would also need to be inspected to ensure the electrical was up to code.

Taking Reidermann's recommendations, Councilman Jon Eric Brantner motioned to grant the McCoys an additional 180 days. Still, he said he wanted to see it near completion at the end of that six months and asked for a three-month update.

At the end of the 180 days, it would go back in front of the council. At that point, if the project were not complete, the council would have the authority to grant the McCoys another extension or force them to tear down the structure.

In other business, council:

• Approved the consent agenda, which included appointing Nick Bosley as a Low Rent Housing Board Member with a term to expire on Feb. 1, 2025.

• Following a public hearing, approved the authorization of a loan agreement and the issuance of an amount not to exceed $550,000 GO Urban Renewal Capital Loan Notes of the City of Shenandoah.

• Approved distribution of preliminary official statement for $525,000 taxable GO Urban Renewal Capital Loan Notes, Series 2023.

• Follow a public hearing approved the sale of city-owned property at 113 University Ave. to Dan and Susan Wetzel for $1,000.

• Approved maximum property tax dollars and maximum levy for the city of Shenandoah for the fiscal year 2024 following a public hearing.

• Set a public hearing for 6 p.m. on March 14 for the proposed the fiscal year 2024 annual budget.

• Approved the sale of city-owned property at 208 E. Valley Ave. to Nancy Stevenson for $2,000 and set a public hearing for 6 p.m. on February 28.

• Approved amending the City Ordinance Chapter 41, Public Health and Safety, and set a public hearing at 6 p.m. on Feb. 28.

• Approve amending the City Ordinance Chapter 55, Animal Protection and Control, and set a public hearing at 6 p.m. on Feb. 28.

• Approved awarding archaeological scope of services to Bear Creek Archaeology, Inc. for completing a phase 1 archaeological survey for approximately 30 acres as part of the WWTP Project as recommended by JEO Consulting Group. The proposed cost is not to exceed $16,430. City Administrator AJ Lyman said the state DNR requires the archaeological scope to ensure no historic or fossilized remains in the soil.

• Approved a revolving loan fund committee recommendation for Case No. 2023-01 for $25,000.