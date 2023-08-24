In an effort to continue moving forward on cleaning up derelict properties in Shenandoah, the Shenandoah City Council made a decision on two properties at its Aug. 22 meeting.

Laura Newquist and Paul Burton had received a letter from the city attorney requesting immediate action on a nuisance property at 800 Maple St. After receiving the letter, the property owners addressed the issues and requested a hearing.

Considering Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen's recommendation, the council voted 3-0 to hold off on legal action and give the owners the time requested to finish the house they plan to renovate and make available for additional housing in Shenandoah. Newquist and Burton agreed to provide progress updates to the council as their work on the property continues.

The council also received an update on a nuisance property at 704 Eighth Ave., owned by Robert and Rose McCoy. At a meeting on Oct. 25, 2022, the council heard concerns over a two-story structure being built on the McCoy’s property as a storage shed that did not meet code and posed a fire danger.

At the October meeting, David Reidermann, city building inspector for Shenandoah, and Shenandoah Fire Chief Justin Marshall spoke about the condition and potential risk with the structure. Reidermann noted that mismatched materials had been used to construct the building and some were not rated to be used on this type of structure.

In October, the council voted 3-to-2 to grant the McCoy’s 90 days to tear the structure down in sections and rebuild it correctly to code.

At its first meeting in February, Reidermann addressed the council, saying he had seen positive changes over the past 90 days on the structure. He said the McCoys had been communicating with him, and though it was moving slowly, progress was being made to bring the structure up to code. He had recommended that the council grant the McCoys an additional six months to continue framing the structure properly. He said he would continue to guide McCoy’s son, Chris, through each step, including the outside appearance of the shed.

While the shed's appearance was mentioned, Reidermann and Marshall said the main concern was bringing it to code and the structure’s risk of being a fire hazard, as it had been reported that the McCoys were using a wood-burning stove inside the structure. They also addressed the issue of a 16-gig extension cord being used to supply power to the structure, which does not meet code.

Reidermann had said the issue with the extension cord had been resolved and he had advised Chris not to use the wood-burning stove until it was installed with the proper materials and to code, including the smoke stack.

Council followed Reidermann’s recommendation and granted the McCoys another six months to continue working on the structure. Councilman Jon Eric Brantner, who made the motion, said he would like to see the project near completion at the end of the six months.

Fast forward to Tuesday evening's meeting, Reidemann advised the council there had been additional improvements but that the project was not yet complete. He said the wood-burning stove still needed to be correctly constructed, but it was not in use.

“But the big concern from code perspective is he started at the top and then went down, so his lap joints are backward,” Reidemann said. “So the weather could get in there.”

Reidemann told the council he had been inspecting the structure as a storage shed, which means there are not a lot of building codes that apply other than “the general term of safety.”

When asked by council members if he thought the structure would ever pass code, Reidemann answered yes.

“I’m inclined to say yes,” Reidemann said. “Just because of the progress I’ve seen in the last six months. So I guess I’d have to answer that yes. He seems willing to do what I’ve asked him to do.”

The council also asked if the structure was energized in any way. Reidemann said an extension cord is present, but that is allowed for a power source since it is a construction zone.

“Fire code states that an extension cord is permissible, but it’s only allowed for one appliance,” Marshall said.

He explained that the extension cord could power one saw, and then, if another appliance needed to be used, the saw would need to be unplugged before the second appliance could be plugged in, he said. He said it is not a substitute for “permanent coded wiring.”

He said it was to “run appliances, not energize the structure.”

Reidemann also addressed the “ugly factor,” as he called it.

“Unfortunately, code doesn’t legislate that,” Reideman said. “Can't legislate that.”

He said it could only be regulated in a neighborhood with subdivisions that had restrictions on materials that could be used to build structures.

“From a code perspective, looking through my eyes as a code inspector, I have to determine, is the structure safe?” Reidemann said. “And he's made improvements to where it's much safer than it was. It's not done. I’m not saying I’d pass it today by any means, but it's important to understand the difference between the ugly factor and what means code, and it’s a grey area.”

Reidemann said some materials used on the structure's exterior were put up haphazardly and at different angles. He said there were a lot of places where the siding materials didn’t line up and were not airtight.

Neighbors to the west of the McCoys property, Cliff and Hilda Long, continued to voice their concerns about the structure being a fire hazard and mentioned that it could devalue their property. City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen said the worries over property value would fall under a civil action.

“The law does not require you or I to paint our house,” Sorensen said. “You could just let it be bare paint. It would look ugly, but there's nothing in the law that says you have to paint your house.”

He said visual unpleasantries of those natures are not addressed well in ordinances and that it would take a “brave council to want to do something of that sort."

"They could, but do they want to?” he asked.

Hilda asked how much longer the city would give the McCoys to bring the structure up to code.

“I hate to pull the rug out on anybody, but this has been going on for a long time,” Councilman Kim Swank said. “If we seen some light at the end of the tunnel, it might make this a little easier.”

Swank said it was a difficult situation for the council, and he could relate to the McCoys having put work and effort into bringing the structure up to code, but he could also see the neighbor's argument of the structure being an eye sore.

“It’s just a hard decision,” Swank said. “I don’t know how I stand on this.”

Jones advised the McCoys that the council needed a timeframe for completing the structure and bringing it up to code. The McCoys indicated they thought they could have it complete within four months, so with that, Jones made a motion to grant them a four-month extension, but if the structure were not up to code by the Dec. 22 meeting, there would be no more discussion and council would take legal action to have the structure torn down.

He also said that the McCoys needed to work on the aesthetics of the exterior of the building as well.

In other business, the council:

• Approved invoice No. 137144 for $38,950 to Southwest Iowa Parking Lot Maintenance for demolition projects.

• Approved a street closure request from the Shenandoah Eagles Club from 4 p.m. Sept. and 9 to 12 a.m. Sept. 10.