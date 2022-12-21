Shen City Council passes resolution adopting position on CO2 pipeline projects

A proposed CO2 pipeline project that would run just west of the Shenandoah City limits has the city asking for additional information.

During the Dec. 20 Shenandoah City Council meeting, a resolution was approved with a 4-to-1 vote adopting the City of Shenandoah’s official position on Summit Carbon Solutions CO2 pipeline and other CO2 pipeline projects present or future. Councilwoman Toni Graham was the sole no vote.

Essentially, the city's position is that more information is needed.

The proposed pipeline project by Summit Carbon Solutions would cross through four states and include 680 miles of pipeline in Iowa alone, transporting CO2 to underground sequestration in North Dakota from 31 ethanol plants, according to a story written last week by Caleb McCullough, Lee Des Moines Bureau.

One of those ethanol plants is Green Plains Inc, located within the Shenandoah city limits, on the southwest corner of town. In addition, Wolf Carbon Solutions and Navigator CO2 Ventures have proposed two more pipeline projects.

Shenandoah City Administrator AJ Lyman said the council's resolution “raises the concern for the Iowa Utilities Board that we want more information; we want things to be looked at and examined.”

Lyman said city officials have yet to discuss all the safety concerns with the pipeline project in detail. However, he said a broader concern for the city is that the proposed pipeline project by Summit Carbon Solutions would cross the raw water mains that supply water to the entire town. He said a leak or rupture of liquid CO2 from that pipeline would cause rupturing of the raw water lines, cutting off the water supply to Shenandoah for however long it took to make repairs.

If the Iowa Utilities Board approves the project, Lyman said the proposed pipeline would only be within city limits at “its origination on Green Plains property.”

“We do not have jurisdiction over the entire length of where it could impact us as a city,” Lyman said. “It is unincorporated Fremont County.”

The proposed pipeline to Green Plains property would be located behind the Hy-Vee store on Highway 59 in Fremont County.

“Fremont County generally has asserted their authority to enforce their own rules,” Lyman said. He said that is a discussion the city council could instruct city officials to pursue with Fremont County.

County Attorney Mahlon Sorensen told the council that cities have the right to extend their jurisdiction two miles outside of their city limits.

"That is mainly for development," he said. "It has been defined more recently as any movement of dirt or legal descriptions or any type of, not just house development, but any type of building any type of activity. If the council were of mind to, we could implement a two-mile extraterritorial jurisdiction, and we could have more authority than what we would have if we didn’t do that. I’m not promoting that; I’m just saying that’s an option for you to consider.”

Lyman said if the city council chose to extend the extraterritorial jurisdiction, Fremont County would still be involved because Fremont County currently zones the area.

“Then, the city typically goes to the county and works a 28E for cooperation with regard to that area of the counties overlay in the city's interest, so AJ’s right, the county would also be involved,” Sorensen said.

Graham asked how Green Plains would be affected by the city's decision, and Lyman said he had not heard anything specific.

Lyman said if approved, the Summit Carbon Solution CO2 pipeline would have to accommodate the city's wastewater pipe and run below it, as it must stay in its current location. Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen thought the CO2 pipeline was required to run 4 to 6 feet below the wastewater pipe.

Pipeline opponents Jan Norris and Marty Maher spoke during the Tuesday evening city council meeting. Norris is a landowner and resident of Montgomery County, and Maher is a landowner and resident of Page County.

“Summit Pipeline is proposed to go in behind my house between our two farms,” Norris said. “Since last summer, I’ve dedicated myself to learning all I could about these projects. My husband James and I are opposed to the project for a number of valid reasons, but we will always pledge to answer any of your questions honestly.

“We are here tonight to recommend you accept the resolution presented this evening objecting to the CO2 pipeline and its use of eminent domain to acquire property. We also encourage you to file a letter to the Iowa Utilities Board for the docket along with the resolution and consider drafting a city ordinance to establish setbacks and other protections for your residents and Shenandoah's future growth.”

Norris said, out of the three projects proposed in Iowa, Summit Carbon Solutions would be the project that would connect with the Green Plains ethanol plant in Shenandoah.

“The plan is to capture CO2 produced during ethanol production, pressurize it into a liquid at more than 2,000 psi, transport it up to 2,000 miles and inject it more than a mile underground to sequestrate or use it for enhanced oil recovery,” Norris said. “The federal government will pay by the ton in tax credits for this, perhaps as much as $10 billion over the life of Summit's contract. Opponents say this will damage our land, it is not a climate solution and the pipelines are dangerous, while the public pays for a private project.

“In Iowa, eminent domain gives government the power to take your property, even if you don’t want to sell it. Under the Fifth Amendment, eminent domain must be used for public use, which traditionally means projects like roads and bridges. Opponents object to the use of eminent domain for this pipeline project.”

Norris said that when a CO2 pipeline leak occurs, “CO2 is heavier than air. It travels low to the ground and is subject to the wind. It is a toxicant and asphyxiant and can spread 13,000 feet in just four minutes.”

She said, "Three members of the Iowa Utilities Board will determine whether to grant this hazardous liquid pipeline permit.”

An Iowa Utility Board hearing was held on Dec. 13 following Summit Carbon Solutions' challenge to an order from the Iowa Utilities Board to provide a risk assessment, a plume model in the event of a rupture and an emergency response plan, according to Caleb McCullough's Lee Des Moines Bureau story last week. The document request originated from the Office of the Consumer Advocate.

Norris said local ordinances are essential because “cities and counties know their locations best. They can determine their own intelligent land use and zoning through local ordinances. We encourage you to proceed with drafting one for the City of Shenandoah. You are unique because different counties surround you on both sides.”

She said ordinances would establish setbacks for city infrastructures, schools and hospitals. Norris also recommended the city “file to intervene, which means that gives you and your legal council a voice at the table during the proceedings.”

Maher also provided information to the city council during the meeting, saying, “The crux of Summit's argument about citing this pipeline is they claim the Utilities Board does not have the authority to consider safety when citing the location of the pipeline. They claim it’s the job of FIMSA, the federal government, to do that. The federal government has regulations for the safety of employees in a plant that compresses CO2 or employees working on it. The only citing safety regulation they have is it has to be 50 foot from a residence. If you want a 2,500-pound psi pipeline 50 foot from your residence, well, you are braver than I am.”

He went on to say, “Compressed CO2 is an asphyxiant. It sucks the oxygen out of the air. If you get into a cloud of CO2, you can’t breathe, livestock can’t breathe, your car won’t operate. It’s a big deal. If you are in that cloud long enough, it will cause permanent brain damage or even death.”

Maher told the Shenandoah City Council it is up to the County Board of Supervisors and City Council to protect the residents of Shenandoah, Page and Fremont counties, saying the Iowa Utility Board can only do so much.

“So, the responsibility falls on your folks to protect the citizens of Shenandoah, be they in Fremont County or in Page County, because a release anywhere along is going to affect either one," he said.

In other business, the council approved:

• The consent agenda, which included reappointing Mary Lou Davis to the Cemetery Board until Dec. 20, 2027, Leon McEnaney to the Cemetery Board until Dec. 31, 2027 and Allan Jordan to the Tree Board until Dec. 20, 2025. The consent agenda also included approving a renewal permit Class C Retail Alcohol License for Dirt’s Place, II at 116 N. Blossom St.

• The sale of city-owned property, a greenhouse located at 1307 W. Sheridan Ave., to Lindsey Stephens for $3,100 following a public hearing.

• Accepting the Shenandoah Airport Pavement Project and approving the release of retainage to Screed Tech, LLC for $15,043.53, and authorizing Lyman to sign a statement of completion.

• Fiscal Year 2022 Independent Auditors Report from the Office of Auditor of State.

• State Auditor for Fiscal Year 2023 Audit.

• Personnel handbook and job descriptions that reflected the 2022 edits.

• Destruction of Records per Record Retention Manual.

• Cemetery Sexton’s 2022 Annual Report, including a five-year plan as required by Ordinance 115.04, paragraph 2.

• Re-appointing Sherry Gibilisco as Cemetery Sexton for a two-year term.

• Re-appointing Mahlon Sorensen as City Attorney for a two-year term.

• Purchasing a Yanmar YT347, 47 HP tractor with turf tires and loader for the golf course for $37,952.00. With five-year financing, the total amount will be $47,227.15.